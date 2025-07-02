The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Liverpool confirm Luis Diaz plan after rejecting Bayern Munich approach
The Bundesliga giants have targeted the Colombian winger, who has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield
Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz.
The Premier League champions are not looking to sell the Colombian winger, who will remain a key part of Arne Slot’s plans to defend their title next season.
Bayern have followed Barcelona in contacting Liverpool about a possible deal, but Diaz is likely to take up a starting role once more with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl made contact with Liverpool as he looked for a replacement for the former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who joined Galatasaray when his contract at the Allianz Arena expired.
Barcelona expressed an interest in Diaz, along with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, but have since closed in on Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.
Diaz, who has two years left on his contract, also has admirers in the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr keen on him.
However, the 28-year-old said stated earlier this summer: “I'm very happy at Liverpool - I've always said so. If Liverpool give us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I'll be happy. It all depends on them. I'm here to decide and see what's best for us and the future."
Diaz scored 17 goals last season, including 13 in the Premier League and a Champions League hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, and was converted into a striker by manager Arne Slot as well as being used on the left flank.
