Liverpool transfer news: Marc Guehi, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and more

Liverpool are bracing for a busy summer to build on this season’s Premier League title success.

Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown for the club.

Mohamed Salah was the posterboy of Slot’s title winners, with an eye-watering 46 goal contributions in 37 games taking the Reds out of reach at the top of the table.

However, it was in midfield where Liverpool surprised most, with Slot refining a midfield trio brought in by his predecessor and making each one of them an invaluable entity. His transformation of Ryan Gravenberch from a promising yet raw talent to a world-class defensive midfielder was most astounding, with the 23-year-old starting all 34 league games before Liverpool sealed the title against Spurs.

open image in gallery Liverpool secured their 20th Premier League title this season ( PA Wire )

The summer months of 2024 hardly shaped the season that followed for Liverpool, and Slot has already proven that he doesn’t require overwhelming transfer activity to be successful. Last summer, he saw just two arrivals come through the door in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili (who was immediately loaned back toValencia) and Federico Chiesa, who played a total of just 104 minutes in the Premier League.

But with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for the exit and a Premier League title to defend, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards were expected to engage in a substantial recruitment drive over the coming months.

And the early signs are extremely promising for Reds fans, with Jeremy Frimpong having signed from Bayer Leverkusen before Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez followed through the door.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

Areas to improve

As tends to happen with champions, Liverpool are position-for-position the strongest team in the Premier League. But that is not to say they don’t have room for improvement.

Their first priority will be to address weaknesses - or vacancies - in the full-back roles. Right-back and local lad Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract, though it looks like Liverpool have already found their replacement in the form of Frimpong.

At left-back, Scottish stalwart Andy Robertson has looked shaky and could be set for a drop down the pecking order. Robertson, once the world’s best in his position, has been something of a liability this term, and he has been attracting attention from Atletico Madrid.

Deputy Kostas Tsimikas could also be on the chopping block, further emphasising the need for reinforcements. A younger, Premier League-proven replacement appears to be desired, with Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth seemingly set for a move worth around £45m.

Further depth in midfield could also be required if Slot is to successfully defend his title. The futures of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and more recently Harvey Elliott have been up in the air, which could lead to Liverpool investing in more forward-thinking options this summer.

Done deals

Ins: Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen, £100m), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, £40m), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m), Amin Pesci (Puskas AFC, £1.5m), Freddie Woodman (Preston North End, free transfer)

Outs: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford, £18m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid, £10m), Nat Phillips (West Brom, £3m), Vitezslav Jaros (Ajax, loan transfer), Harvey Davies (Crawley Town, loan transfer)

Potential targets

Alexander Isak, Newcastle

With much of the rest of the squad seemingly in top shape ahead of 2025/26, Liverpool continue to be linked with a range of strikers. Alexander Isak has been touted as the club’s “dream” target, though with Newcastle having qualified for the Champions League it is seen as unlikely that they let their star player leave. Nevertheless, Reds fans can hope – Isak has transformed into one of the best strikers in world football in recent months, and his signature would certainly make Liverpool favourites for back-to-back league titles (and probably a European Cup to add to it).

open image in gallery Isak's form last season saw him become regarded as one of the world's best in his position ( Getty Images )

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

With Jarell Quansah on his way out, Virgil van Dijk ageing and Ibrahima Konate entering the final year of his contract, Liverpool appear willing to splash the cash on a proven Premier League centre-back for the future in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The England international has stamped his mark as one of the best in the division in recent seasons and despite being continually linked with a switch to Chelsea and Tottenham over the past year or two, it now appears that a move up north is increasingly likely. That said, Liverpool will reportedly only intensify their pursuits if Palace budge on their £70m asking price.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi lifted Crystal Palace's first ever major trophy this season ( The FA via Getty Images )

Hugo Ekitike, Eintracht Frankfurt

This is seen as a somewhat more realistic signing for Liverpool, with the Frankfurt striker supposedly allowed to leave for around €100m. While Liverpool would be unlikely to spend that amount on the 22-year-old given his experience, some reports suggest that he could be available for something closer to £65m. Though Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested, it is assumed that the Reds would be able to convince Ekitike of the obvious merits of choosing Anfield over Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford. The young Frenchman has scored 22 goals in all competitions for the German side this season, and is widely seen as ready to take the step up to a top side.

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates against RB Leipzig ( Getty Images )

Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart

Liverpool have found joy when fishing at the Stuttgart well for defensive midfielders before. They will hope highly-rated German star Stiller, 24, will follow in Wataru Endo’s suit and swap the MHP Arena for Merseyside. The former Bayern Munich prospect has been at the heart of their midfield for the past two seasons and helped Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League in 2023/24.

open image in gallery Angelo Stiller has impressed for Stuttgart over the past couple of years ( EPA )

Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid

An outside shout is ex-Manchester City forward Alvarez, who proved his worth as a top talent at the Etihad. He has taken off since he ditched being second fiddle to Erling Haaland, having enjoyed an impressive year since his £82m switch to Atletico Madrid last summer, scoring 29 goals and providing six assists in all competitions. His form may have peaked the interest of Liverpool, who are in the market for forward reinforcements. Darwin Nunez plus cash swap deal, perhaps?