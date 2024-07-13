The ‘bittersweet’ moment driving Luke Shaw to bring England a new dimension

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A select group only has three members. For more than half a century, it had just two: Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, the West Ham double act who were the only men to score for England in the final of a major international tournament. Then, belatedly but rapidly, they had company. At Wembley against Italy, Kieran Trippier crossed in the second minute, Luke Shaw met it on the half-volley and a player who had then scored just three goals in his entire career had put England ahead in the Euro 2020 showpiece.

Shaw has not ended up bracketed with Hurst and Peters in another respect; his goal did not bring silverware. But for 65 minutes of football and 15 of half-time, it was set to. If many another could have been forgiven for imagining that they were the player who had brought England a trophy, Shaw is adamant he did not during the time before Leonardo Bonucci equalised.

“To be honest, I definitely wasn’t thinking that but of course at that moment it was a very special feeling,” he said. England’s subsequent defeat on penalties meant that the most famous goal of his life only served to increase the pain.

“It is quite bittersweet considering what happened after with the result so for me the goal it didn’t really matter,” he said. “After that game, it was the most hurt I have ever been. It was very hard to take, even more the fact that I scored so it was tough but I think we learnt a lot from that night.”

England’s Luke Shaw scored the opening goal during the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

As Shaw prepares to be in rare company again, among the few to feature in two men’s finals for England, he is a player with a difference again. Each of the other realistic candidates to start – and Shaw and his 2021 supplier Trippier seem to be contesting a berth at left-back or left wing-back – began the semi-final. He, however, has not started a game for 147 days, since the middle of February, since suffering a hamstring injury in Manchester United’s win at Luton.

There have been two appearances off the bench, a total of 87 minutes negotiated safely. Shaw’s selection for the squad was, Gareth Southgate said, a “gamble”. It could have backfired: if England had gone out against Slovakia, they would have exited the tournament before he entered it. Now, however, Shaw has pronounced himself fit to start if asked. “I said before the semis that I was ready to go,” he said. That Trippier went off in the win over Netherlands could alter the equation, though Southgate has been effusive in his praise for a player he has branded a “soldier”.

He is also famously right-footed. Shaw can add another dimension for a team who, for much of the tournament, have lacked enough of an attacking threat on the left. His goal at Euro 2020 followed three assists and underlined that a defender with relatively few caps – 33 since a debut a decade ago – can excel on the major stage. His primary task in Berlin, however, will be defensive. Should he play, his immediate opponent will be the possible player of the tournament, the prodigy Lamine Yamal. Shaw was in a World Cup squad at 18. Yamal has proved still more precocious, scoring in a Euro 2024 semi-final when still 16.

Luke Shaw came off the bench against Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA). ( PA Wire )

“I think Spain’s wingers have been unbelievable at this tournament,” said Shaw. “Massive credit to them.” On the opposite flank, he feels Kyle Walker is well-equipped to halt the dangerous Nico Williams. “He’s built like a machine and I think he can keep on going and going,” he said of the vice-captain. “He’s looking as sharp as ever. I don’t think we’ll see the end of him too soon.”

Walker is another survivor of the Euro 2020 final. So, too, Bukayo Saka, whose missed penalty proved the final kick of the ball. “I’m extremely close to him and seeing his journey and what he has been through and seeing him come out on the other side,” said Shaw. “He is an unbelievable player with the right mentality and putting those two things together always goes well.”

Men whose contributions bookended the 2020 final will hope it is a case of second time lucky. Shaw feels England are better prepared now. “The experience of going through one before has definitely helped. I think everyone feels a lot more calm,” he added.

Shaw is more potent for country than club, averaging a goal every 11 caps and one every 85 games otherwise. Logically, however, he will not join Hurst and Peters among those who scored in a final win for England. But, three years on, he could join Ray Wilson as a trophy-winning left-back. And winning something, he said, “would mean everything. I think the bond we have here is extremely special. It’s not one I’ve been a part of before.”