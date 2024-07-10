Gareth Southgate provides Kieran Trippier injury update after England reach Euro 2024 final
The Newcastle defender was substituted for Luke Shaw at half-time in England’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands
Gareth Southgate has revealed Kieran Trippier was substituted in England’s Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands as a precaution as he manages a groin injury.
The Newcastle defender was replaced at the break in Dortmund with Luke Shaw coming on.
And after Ollie Watkins’ goal sent the Three Lions into the final on Sunday against Spain, Southgate has provided an update on Trippier’s condition.
“We didn’t want to take any chances,” Southgate said. “We had it in our minds bringing Luke into the game at some point and still deciding how long for.
“But we thought finish with the balance was better than starting it. We’ll see how Tripps is, but he has been a soldier.
“The level of performance on the wrong side of the pitch has been phenomenal.”
And Southgate hailed his team’s mental resilience and the overall attitude from his group outside the regular starters.
“Character,” Southgate added. “I think definitely tonight we didn’t deserve to be behind.
“We had started really well, we caused a lot of problems it was a very complicated game, they kept changing the way we were building up, so we had to change the way we were defending. But in the end, the players made so many good decisions on the field.
“People like Bukayo Saka, he had to go into midfield to defend and then defend as a winger. It will be a long time since an England team had 60 percent of the ball against the Netherlands so it shows the modern England way but also the resilience.
“Ollie Watkins has trained like that every day, he has been ready for his moment and the whole group has been and it is a group with a lot of new players, half of them had never been to a tournament but they have bonded so well and tonight is a great example.”
