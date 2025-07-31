Luke Shaw makes bold claim for Manchester United’s upcoming season: ‘The aim is to win the Premier League’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Shaw has given Manchester United a bold target for this season, saying that the squad’s aim is to win the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th last year and Shaw, speaking on the squad’s pre-season tour, admitted that the memory of that campaign made his lofty target sound rather unattainable.

But having earlier said that there were “no stragglers” in the new-look United side after an Amorim-led clearout of players, Shaw cut a confident figure.

“The aim has to be to win the Premier League,” he said. “I know people will be questioning me after last season, but it has to be that.

“It’s not just me that thinks that, I’m sure the whole team if you ask them, they all have the same aims.

“Even the manager - I’m sure he probably wouldn’t say in the press - but we all need to have the same beliefs and ambitions, and that family sort of feeling together and you all strive for the same thing.”

Shaw previously said that everyone in the squad is “driving in the same direction”.

Marcus Rashford has made a high-profile move to Barcelona after a rift with the Red Devils’ manager, while other exiles including Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are also likely to depart Old Trafford.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha have joined the squad over the summer to shore up the squad.