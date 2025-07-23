Marcus Rashford leaves Man United on loan to seal dream move to Barcelona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan for the season as he has left Manchester United for the second time in 2025.

The Spanish champions have an option to buy Rashford next summer for €30m with the forward unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford as long as Ruben Amorim remains United manager.

Rashford signed his contract in front of Barcelona president Joan Laporta but it remains to be seen when the Catalan club will be able to register him in their La Liga squad.

United are expected to save around £12m in wages, with Rashford among the best-paid players at Old Trafford. However, they have had to loan him out for a second successive transfer window, after he joined Aston Villa in February, and they are yet to recoup a transfer fee for him, while they have spent up to £133m on new forwards in this transfer window.

Rashford, who had talked about wanting to play alongside Lamine Yamal, has got the move he wanted while Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick had both spoken in public about their interest in him.

open image in gallery Marcus Rashford will wear the number 14 at Barcelona ( Getty Images )

But Barcelona also made an approach for Luis Diaz, which Liverpool rebuffed, and came close to signing Nico Williams, who instead he chose to sign a new contract at Athletic Bilbao, before turning back to Rashford.

United had claimed that he, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia had asked to leave as they were not allowed to train with Ruben Amorim’s first team in pre-season.

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 games for United but did not feature in their final 13 games before he signed for Villa, being omitted from the squad for 12 of them. He scored four times in 17 games on loan for Villa, who did not take up their option to buy him for £40m.

United, who have bought Matheus Cunha for £62.5m and Bryan Mbeumo for a fee that could rise to £71m this summer, are expected to target a centre-forward to complete their new-look forward line.