Fan with Palestine flag removed from pitch after Luton score against Liverpool

One supporter was tackled by security and escorted from the pitch during Luton Town’s match against Liverpool on Sunday, after running on with a Palestine flag just after the game’s opening goal was scored.

The Premier League opted to ban displays of support through flags and banners for both Israel and Palestine amid the ongoing war between the former nation and Hamas, with clubs told not to allow them inside stadiums several weeks ago.

However, minutes after Tatith Chong had slid in the opener in an eventual 1-1 draw between the sides, one man jumped the hoardings between stewards and ran towards the centre circle, holding his flag aloft.

He was quickly accosted by staff and removed from the pitch, amid jeers from the 11,000 capacity crowd.

Earlier in the match, Luton fans had aimed “always the victims” calls toward Liverpool fans, referencing 1980s stadium disasters - which is also banned by footballing authorities who labelled such chants “totally unacceptable” at the start of the season.

