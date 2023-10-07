Jump to content

Liveupdated1696677543

Luton Town vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 12:19
Comments
(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Spurs flying high and still unbeaten at the start of 2023/24 - albeit somewhat fortuitously after last week’s controversy-laden win over Liverpool.

Luton managed to pick up their first win a week ago by beating Everton, but suffered a home defeat in midweek to Burnley and will be therefore aiming today to earn their first home victory back in the top flight.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will go top of the table for a couple of hours if they manage to pick up the three points. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest football odds here.

1696677445

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs meanwhile, make no changes to the side that beat Liverpool in the dying minutes, with opening goalscorer Son Heung-Min leading from the front. Behind him, the attacking trifector of Richarlison, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski should cause Luton plenty of problems.

7 October 2023 12:17
1696677182

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Luton make three changes from their 2-1 loss to Burnley last time out, with three defenders taken out of the side. With Amari’i Bell injured and Teden Mengi and Issa Kabore benched, Reece Burke and Mads Andersen come into the back three, while Jacob Brown pushes out to the right flank, allowing Elijah Adebayo to join the attack.

7 October 2023 12:13
1696676985

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Ben Davies, Alejo Veliz.

7 October 2023 12:09
1696676976

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Richarlison; Son Heung-Min.

7 October 2023 12:09
1696676733

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Tim Krul, Ross Barkley, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, Ryan Giles, Joseph Johnston.

7 October 2023 12:05
1696676725

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen; Jacob Brown, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty; Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.

7 October 2023 12:05
1696676705

PGMOL rejects Ben Foster’s claim that referees pressured Sky Sports into VAR cover-up

The PGMOL has rejected Ben Foster’s claim that Premier League match officials conspired with Sky Sports to cover up the VAR mistake during Liverpool’s defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The referees’ body has faced severe criticism over the error, in which VAR Darren England misunderstood an on-field decision and allowed a legitimate goal by Liverpool’s Luis Diaz to be chalked off for offside. He failed to alert his colleagues on the pitch, telling his replay operator “there’s nothing I can do” as the match continued.

PGMOL rejects Ben Foster’s claim that refs pressured Sky into VAR cover-up

The former Premier League goalkeeper claimed Sky Sports producers were under ‘direct orders’ not to show the Luis Diaz goal in detail during the live programme

Karl Matchett7 October 2023 12:05
1696676571

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

However, they face a Spurs side who are unbeaten in the league so far this season. Recording five wins and two draws so far in 2022-23, Ange Postecoglou’s men sit second in the table, just a point behind Manchester City after securing a controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool in their last game.

7 October 2023 12:02
1696676460

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Coming off the back of a first-ever Premier League victory, the Hatters were defeated 2-1 last time out by fellow promoted side Burnley. Rob Edwards’ side secured that maiden win away at Everton, and will be hoping they notch another in front of their home fans sooner than later.

7 October 2023 12:01
1696676404

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Luton Town host Tottenham at Kenilworth Road.

7 October 2023 12:00

