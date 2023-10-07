(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Spurs flying high and still unbeaten at the start of 2023/24 - albeit somewhat fortuitously after last week’s controversy-laden win over Liverpool.

Luton managed to pick up their first win a week ago by beating Everton, but suffered a home defeat in midweek to Burnley and will be therefore aiming today to earn their first home victory back in the top flight.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will go top of the table for a couple of hours if they manage to pick up the three points. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest football odds here.