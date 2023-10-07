Luton Town vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Tottenham Hotspur head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Spurs flying high and still unbeaten at the start of 2023/24 - albeit somewhat fortuitously after last week’s controversy-laden win over Liverpool.
Luton managed to pick up their first win a week ago by beating Everton, but suffered a home defeat in midweek to Burnley and will be therefore aiming today to earn their first home victory back in the top flight.
Ange Postecoglou’s side will go top of the table for a couple of hours if they manage to pick up the three points. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest football odds here.
Spurs meanwhile, make no changes to the side that beat Liverpool in the dying minutes, with opening goalscorer Son Heung-Min leading from the front. Behind him, the attacking trifector of Richarlison, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski should cause Luton plenty of problems.
Luton make three changes from their 2-1 loss to Burnley last time out, with three defenders taken out of the side. With Amari’i Bell injured and Teden Mengi and Issa Kabore benched, Reece Burke and Mads Andersen come into the back three, while Jacob Brown pushes out to the right flank, allowing Elijah Adebayo to join the attack.
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Ben Davies, Alejo Veliz.
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Richarlison; Son Heung-Min.
LUTON TOWN SUBS: Tim Krul, Ross Barkley, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, Ryan Giles, Joseph Johnston.
LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen; Jacob Brown, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty; Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.
However, they face a Spurs side who are unbeaten in the league so far this season. Recording five wins and two draws so far in 2022-23, Ange Postecoglou’s men sit second in the table, just a point behind Manchester City after securing a controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool in their last game.
Coming off the back of a first-ever Premier League victory, the Hatters were defeated 2-1 last time out by fellow promoted side Burnley. Rob Edwards’ side secured that maiden win away at Everton, and will be hoping they notch another in front of their home fans sooner than later.
Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Luton Town host Tottenham at Kenilworth Road.
