Liveupdated1675195384

Luton Town vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Sports Staff
Tuesday 31 January 2023 18:45
A general view of Kenilworth Road
A general view of Kenilworth Road
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675195351

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jack Simpson.

31 January 2023 20:02
1675195274

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

31 January 2023 20:01
1675195240

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Ralls.

31 January 2023 20:00
1675195191

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Offside, Luton Town. Amari'i Bell tries a through ball, but Carlton Morris is caught offside.

31 January 2023 19:59
1675195144

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Perry Ng.

31 January 2023 19:59
1675194957

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Clark.

31 January 2023 19:55
1675194872

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

31 January 2023 19:54
1675194832

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

31 January 2023 19:53
1675194805

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

31 January 2023 19:53
1675194573

Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

31 January 2023 19:49

