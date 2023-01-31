Luton Town vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jack Simpson.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Offside, Luton Town. Amari'i Bell tries a through ball, but Carlton Morris is caught offside.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Perry Ng.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Clark.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Attempt saved. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Luton Town vs Cardiff City
Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies