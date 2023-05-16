Jump to content

Liveupdated1684273384

Luton Town vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Sports Staff
Tuesday 16 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of Kenilworth Road
A general view of Kenilworth Road
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Sunderland in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684273318

Luton Town vs Sunderland

16 May 2023 22:41
1684272347

Luton Town vs Sunderland

16 May 2023 22:25
1684270624

Luton Town vs Sunderland

Match ends, Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0.

16 May 2023 21:57
1684270564

Luton Town vs Sunderland

16 May 2023 21:56
1684270531

Luton Town vs Sunderland

Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0.

16 May 2023 21:55
1684270529

Luton Town vs Sunderland

16 May 2023 21:55
1684270504

Luton Town vs Sunderland

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 May 2023 21:55
1684270475

Luton Town vs Sunderland

Ajibola Alese (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.

16 May 2023 21:54
1684270466

Luton Town vs Sunderland

Foul by Ajibola Alese (Sunderland).

16 May 2023 21:54
1684270441

Luton Town vs Sunderland

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

16 May 2023 21:54

