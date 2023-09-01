Luton Town vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
WEST HAM SUBS: Thilo Kehrer, Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Mohammed Kudus, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.
LUTON TOWN SUBS: Jacob Brown, Tim Krul, Joseph Johnson, Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Aidan Francis-Clarke.
LUTON TOWN (5-3-2): Thomas Kaminski; Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Amari'i Bell, Ryan Giles; Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley; Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.
Today's fixture sees Luton host a Premier League fixture for the first time since their promotion from the Championship. Rob Edwards's side also continue their search for their first points of the season after defeats to Brighton and Chelsea in their first two games. West Ham, meanwhile, are looking to continue their stellar unbeaten start to the season after an opening-day draw against Bournemouth followed by back-to-back 3-1 victories against Chelsea and Brighton.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Luton Town and West Ham from Kenilworth Road.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
