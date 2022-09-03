Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Wigan Athletic in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Hand ball by Gabriel Osho (Luton Town).
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Attempt missed. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by James McClean.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Callum Lang tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lockyer.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Attempt missed. Luke Freeman (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Bree.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Elijah Adebayo.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Freeman.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
Attempt missed. Ryan Nyambe (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean.
