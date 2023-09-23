Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina; Hwang Hee-chan, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pedro Neto; Matheus Cunha.
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
LUTON TOWN SUBS: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Giles.
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
LUTON TOWN (5-2-3): Thomas Kaminski; Issa Kabore, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty; Marvelous Nakamba, Albert Sambi Lokonga; Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene.
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
There have been plenty of positives for Gary O'Neil to take from Wolves' early-season showings, but last week's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool left them with three points from their first five matches of the Premier League season. The likes of Pedro Neto, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Joao Gomes impressed against the Reds, but Wolves ran out of steam in the second half after taking an early lead. O'Neil will be aware of the need to turn encouraging performances into results, particularly against their fellow strugglers.
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
We've got an early-season six-pointer for you here as Luton face Wolves. The hosts are the only Premier League side still seeking their first point of the season ahead of matchday six, after Burnley claimed a draw at Nottingham Forest at Monday. Rob Edwards' Hatters could become the sixth team in Premier League history to start a season with five straight defeats – three of the previous five finished bottom of the table.
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League clash as Luton Town face Wolves at Kenilworth Road!
Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies