Burnley’s Lyle Foster taking break from football to receive mental health treatment

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is to take a break from football for an indefinite period as he receives treatment for his mental health.

Foster, 23, is Burnley’s top scorer this season with three goals but has missed their last three matches.

The Premier League side previously attributed Foster’s absence to an unspecified “illness”.

Burnley have now said Foster reached out for help due to “issues around his mental wellbeing”.

The club said in a statement: “He is currently in the care of specialists - giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health

"With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club, we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better."

The South Africa international has previously spoken about suffering with depression and said in an interview in July that he experienced loneliness when playing for a club in Belgium between August 2021 and January 2023.

Burnley’s statement added: “On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family, they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle’s illness.

“Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help.”

The club did not specify how long Foster would be unavailable for while he receives treatment.

The striker has scored three goals in the Premier League this season, but has not featured since a 3-0 defeat to Brentford on October 21.

Burnley added: “We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle’s privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice.”