Seven-time French champions Lyon relegated to Ligue 2 over financial woes

French giants Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 after failing to convince authorities they have resolved their financial difficulties.

The seven-time French champions were hit with a provisional relegation back in November after racking up massive debts, and although they have since sold a number of first-team players, French football watchdog the DNCG upheld the relegation following meetings on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by the French Football League (LFP) on Tuesday evening. Monaco, Nantes and Paris FC will face no further action.

Although Lyon can still appeal against the ruling, the decision to relegate a club that won seven consecutive titles between 2001-02 and 2007-08, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League as recently as 2020, will send shockwaves through French football.

The club’s president John Textor told L’Equipe last week he was confident the club's financial position had been resolved, having said back in November there was “no chance” the club would be relegated.

Textor is in the process of selling his shares in Premier League club Crystal Palace, who are at risk of being denied their place in the Europa League next season as Lyon have also qualified after finishing sixth in Ligue 1.

A sale to Woody Johnson, owner of the NFL’s New York Jets, has been agreed but the Premier League is yet to ratify the deal and Johnson must yet pass the Premier League's owners' and directors' test.

After receiving the provisional relegation last year, Lyon sold the likes of Said Benrahma, Anthony Lopes and Maxence Caqueret in January, and this summer they have already sold Rayan Cherki to Manchester City.

