Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, Betting Tips & Odds

Holders Crystal Palace travel to non-league side Macclesfield on Saturday hoping they are not on the end of a huge cup upset (kick-off 12:15pm live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

Oliver Glasner secured their first piece of major silverware in May, when they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley and they would love another run in the competition.

They go into the game without a win in their last eight games - a run which has seen them lose four and draw four, including last time out at home to Aston Villa, when they were held to a goalless draw.

As the holders the football betting sites are offering FA Cup odds of 25/1 on Palace winning again, while Manchester City are the favourites.

Their last win came on 11 December when they beat Shelbourne 3-0 away from home in the Europa Conference League and they will see this as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

The Silkmen currently sit 14th in the National League North after being forced to reform when the orginial Macclesfield Town were liquidated and expelled from the National League in 2020, due to debts.

This is the first time under the current guise that the club has ever played in the third round but in 2013 Macclesfield Town beat the then-Championship leaders Cardiff City at this stage and to reach the fourth round for the first time in their 139-year history.

To set up this tie, John Rooney’s side have won at home to Atherton LR, Nantwich Town, Stamford AFC, AFC Totton and away at Slough Town in the second round.

The club has had a difficult time in recent weeks following the death of striker Ethan McLeod, who died in a car accident while travelling back from their league fixture against Bedford Town.

Their following game was postponed but they returned to action on Boxing Day when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Buxton. They then went down by the same scoreline to Chester City four days later, but they did get back to winning ways on Tuesday when they beat Radcliffe Borough 2-1.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace betting: Holders to survive a tricky trip

Despite the magic of the FA Cup, it is hard to see anything other than a Palace win in this one, after all the two clubs are separated by 94 league places.

So, it’s no surprise that the betting sites are offering a huge price on a home win, while Palace are odds-on to progress to the fourth round.

The last time they faced a non-League side was in 2014-15, when they beat Dover Athletic 4-0 in the third round and since losing 3-1 to Yeovil Town in 1963-64, they have won their last six ties against non-league teams.

After a busy festive period, it will be interesting to see what type of team Oliver Glasner names for this one.

On paper it shouldn’t really matter though, as whichever players are selected should have enough to win but they will need the right mentality to ensure it’s a smooth afternoon.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Crystal Palace to win to nil - 11/10 William Hill

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace prediction: Mateta to calm the nerves

Jean-Philippe Mateta didn’t score a single FA Cup goal for Palace last season as they won the competition with Eberechi Eze the leading scorer, with four including the only goal of the game in the final.

Following the departure of Eze to Arsenal more of the burden has fallen on the Frenchman, who already has 12 goals for club and country so far this season.

His last Palace goal came on New Year’s Day, when he opened the scoring at Selhurst Park, in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, but this could be the perfect game for him to add to his tally.

He has opened the scoring on six occasions so far this season and betting apps have him at 5/2 to score first on Saturday.

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta to score first - 5/2 Bet365

Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace team news:

Macclesfield: Former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and former Stoke midfielder Mikey Stone could make their first starts after joining the club earlier this week.

Palace: Jefferson Lerma (concussion) and Nathaniel Clyne (adductor) both missed Wednesday’s draw with Villa and both a likely to miss out again. Chris Richards was named on the bench in that one so could get his first start after injury.

