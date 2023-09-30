Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from MEWA ARENA
Follow live coverage as Mainz 05 face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Foul by Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Own Goal by Sepp van den Berg, 1. FSV Mainz 05. 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Foul by Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Foul by Brajan Gruda (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Attempt missed. Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen
Attempt missed. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies