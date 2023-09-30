Jump to content

Liveupdated1696081863

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MEWA ARENA

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Mainz 05 face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696081802

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Foul by Odilon Kossounou (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

30 September 2023 14:50
1696081663

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Own Goal by Sepp van den Berg, 1. FSV Mainz 05. 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

30 September 2023 14:47
1696081603

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 September 2023 14:46
1696081456

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081281

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).

30 September 2023 14:41
1696081215

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Foul by Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

30 September 2023 14:40
1696081209

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Foul by Brajan Gruda (1. FSV Mainz 05).

30 September 2023 14:40
1696081158

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Attempt missed. Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

30 September 2023 14:39
1696081072

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 September 2023 14:37
1696080871

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Attempt missed. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

30 September 2023 14:34

