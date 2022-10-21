Jump to content

Liveupdated1666378084

Mainz 05 vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MEWA ARENA

Sports Staff
Friday 21 October 2022 18:30
A general view of the MEWA Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Mainz 05 take on Köln in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1666378007

Mainz 05 vs Köln

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Luca Kilian.

21 October 2022 19:46
1666377900

Mainz 05 vs Köln

21 October 2022 19:45
1666377878

Mainz 05 vs Köln

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Edimilson Fernandes.

21 October 2022 19:44
1666377869

Mainz 05 vs Köln

Attempt saved. Steffen Tigges (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Kainz with a through ball.

21 October 2022 19:44
1666377826

Mainz 05 vs Köln

Attempt missed. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

21 October 2022 19:43
1666377756

Mainz 05 vs Köln

21 October 2022 19:42
1666377744

Mainz 05 vs Köln

Attempt missed. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anton Stach with a cross.

21 October 2022 19:42
1666377712

Mainz 05 vs Köln

21 October 2022 19:41
1666377672

Mainz 05 vs Köln

21 October 2022 19:41
1666377660

Mainz 05 vs Köln

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

21 October 2022 19:41

