Thomas Tuchel will aim to continue Chelsea’s Champions League title defence in a match against Malmo on Tuesday.

So far the Blues have won two and lost one group match; their sole defeat coming against Juventus. The last time Chelsea faced Malmo was in the reverse fixture in October when the defending champions won 4-0.

Chelsea are having to contend with several injury problems this time around, though, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both still absent.

Christian Pulisic will travel for the fixture but is unlikely to be rushed into the starting line-up while Mason Mount appeared to miss first-team training yesterday as he continues to recover from illness.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.45pm on Tuesday, 2 November at the Eleda Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on BT Sport 2 but subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

Mason Mount missed training due to illness on Monday and Tuchel confirmed the midfielder will skip the trip to Sweden, along with Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who remain injured. There is better news for Christian Pulisic, though, who will be part of the matchday squad.

For Malmo, Ola Toivonen and Jonas Knudsen are out with injury,

Predicted line-ups

Malmo: Dahlin; Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Olsson; Birmancevic, Colak

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz

Odds

Malmo - 14/1

Draw - 6/1

Chelsea - 1/6

Prediction

Chelsea will extend their good form this season over Malmo as the defending champions charge to another title. Despite missing star striker Lukaku, they’ll be able to clinch the win which could have been much bigger if Tuchel had a fully fit squad. Malmo 0-2 Chelsea.