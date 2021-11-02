Chelsea will aim to continue their fantastic run of form when they face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all fronts as Thomas Tuchel aims to bring more silverware back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are only second in Group H, though, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September, with the Italian side sitting three points clear.

Tuchel knows his side cannot afford to cede any more ground, but will have to make do without a number of high-profile absentees, with the head coach confirming Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount will all miss the fixture.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.45pm on Tuesday, 2 November at the Eleda Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on BT Sport 2 but subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

Mason Mount missed training due to illness on Monday and Tuchel confirmed the midfielder will skip the trip to Sweden, along with Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who remain injured. There is better news for Christian Pulisic, though, who will be part of the matchday squad.

For Malmo, Ola Toivonen and Jonas Knudsen are out with injury,

Predicted line-ups

Malmo: Dahlin; Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Olsson; Birmancevic, Colak

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz

Odds

Malmo - 14/1

Draw - 6/1

Chelsea - 1/6

Prediction

Chelsea will extend their good form this season over Malmo as the defending champions charge to another title. Despite missing star striker Lukaku, they’ll be able to clinch the win which could have been much bigger if Tuchel had a fully fit squad. Malmo 0-2 Chelsea.