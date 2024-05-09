Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Man City or Arsenal?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City and Arsenal set for a thrilling battle as we enter the final week of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is still in their hands.

The champions travel to Fulham on Saturday and a win there would put the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday. If Mikel Arteta’s side fail to win at Old Trafford, it will be match point City when they face Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Arsenal will know that any slip from City will give them the chance to win their first league title in 20 years, if they can win their remaining matches. The Gunners host Everton on the final day on 19 May, while City will also be at home when they take on West Ham.

Here’s where the title could be won and lost...

Arsenal

Points: 83 (played 36)

GD: +60

Difficulty: ★★★

Arsenal are doing all they can do. Since that costly 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last month, Mikel Arteta’s side have simply picked up where they left off - but they know it may not be enough.

The Gunners look like they will take Manchester City to the final day after a three-match winning run against Chelsea, Tottenham and Bournemouth opened up a four-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s side.

It didn’t last, as City thrashed Wolves, and Pep Guardiola’s side play again before Arsenal head to Old Trafford and face Manchester United on the penultimate weekend of the season. On paper, Arteta’s side should win comfortably, but it’s never been an easy fixture for the Gunners.

Arsenal still need City to drop points but they have rediscovered their form, and just look at that goal difference. It gives the Gunners a chance of pushing Guardiola’s side to the end of the season.

Manchester City

Points: 82 (played 35)

GD: +54

Difficulty: ★★★

Erling Haaland scored four as Manchester City responded to falling two games behind Arsenal with another statement win, this time against Wolves.

City, after all, have been here before and their Premier League fixtures are looking favourable now. City go to a Fulham side with nothing to play for next weekend before a trip to Tottenham, where City have never won in the Premier League under Guardiola. The Gunners could do with a favour from their north London rivals, there.

If City beat Fulham next weekend, any Arsenal slip-up at Old Trafford would give the champions to wrap up the title before the final day when they head to Tottenham. A City win would confirm them as champions with a game to go, but Arsenal can force them to the final day if they beat United away from home.

Liverpool

Points: 78 (played 35)

GD: +43

A win for Manchester City at Fulham or Arsenal at Manchester United would officially rule Liverpool out, but Jurgen Klopp conceded their title challenge long before the Reds bounced back to form with a 4-2 win over Tottenham at Anfield.

Liverpool could not afford any more dropped points after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford and a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, but it was Everton who may have landed the final blow as Klopp lost at Goodison Park for the first time and Liverpool were stunned by Sean Dyche’s side in a 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool a trip to Aston Villa on Monday night and then Klopp waves goodbye against Wolves at home on the final day.