Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the last two successive Premier League titles, in a race that last season went down to the final match.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to go one better this campaign, and they remain unbeaten in the league so far, having won three and drawn one, while City have enjoyed a flawless start to their season, winning all four of their opening four matches.

However, behind the scenes City are embroiled in a legal case with the Premier League and are facing between 115 and 130 charges for alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules. The club have strongly denied all charges, but the match comes one week into the expected 10-week hearing.

On the pitch however, Arsenal have already had their share of injuries with captain Martin Odegaard not expected to be fit enough to feature against City, which will be a blow to their chances.

