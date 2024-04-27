Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Or is it down to two? Liverpool’s defeat to Everton on Wednesday was the third time in four Premier League games in which Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points, and it all but eliminated Liverpool from the title race with just four games to go.

With City in action in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, both Arsenal and Liverpool were left with two games to play before City’s next Premier League fixture. Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away and then thrashing Chelsea to move four points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side,

The champions have another game in hand after thrashing Brighton on Thursday night, as Guardiola’s side aim to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is still in their hands.

So, with four weeks to go, which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season?

Here’s where the title could be won and lost...

Arsenal

Points: 77 (played 34)

GD: +56

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.47

Difficulty: ★★★1/2

What a difference a week makes. Arsenal have responded brilliantly to their defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and are full of belief once again despite that costly 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta’s side have simply picked up where they left off, and a statement 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea sent a message that Arsenal are about to attack the run-in once more. Next, it’s Tottenham, and one of the biggest north London derbies in years.

Arsenal know that only wins will do but they are leading from the front and will also have the advantage of playing first when they host Bournemouth in early May. After that, it’s Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal still need City to drop points but they have rediscovered their form. It gives the Gunners a chance of pushing Pep Guardiola’s side to the end of the season. And look at that goal difference. Should City fall, Arsenal have a clear advantage over Liverpool if they remain level on points.

Manchester City

Points: 76 (played 33)

GD: +48

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.37

Difficulty: ★★★

Pressure? What pressure? City responded to falling two games and four points behind Arsenal by thrashing Brighton 4-0 without Erling Haaland.

City, after all, have been here before and their Premier League fixtures are looking favourable. A trip to Tottenham, where City have never won in the Premier League under Guardiola, is their toughest fixture of the run-in. The Gunners could do with a favour from their north London rivals, there.

That fixture will now be played in the final week of the season, after City reached another FA Cup final with victory over Chelsea. It could be a must-win match for Ange Postecoglou’s side, too, as Spurs aim to secure Champions League qualification. Tottenham will know what they need by then, too, after already facing Arsenal and Liverpool.

With Arsenal set to be a game ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side until then, it could create the illusion of City playing catch-up. But City are looking like champions again.

Liverpool

Points: 74 (played 34)

GD: +41

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.50

Difficulty: ★★★★

Liverpool could not afford any more dropped points after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford and a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

But it is Everton who may have landed the final blow as Jurgen Klopp lost at Goodison Park for the first time and Liverpool were stunned by Sean Dyche’s side in a 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside Derby.

It’s all but over for Klopp, and Liverpool still have tricky fixtures to come. They will have to win their final four, starting with West Ham away in the early kick-off on Saturday, if they are to push Manchester City and Arsenal to the final weekend.

Liverpool face Tottenham at Anfield before a trip to Aston Villa on Monday night in the final week of the season, giving Liverpool a tough final trio of games in May when Wolves at home on the final day is also considered.

Their title hopes could be over by then, however, as Manchester City would go five points clear if they win their games in hand.