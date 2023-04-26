Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal to take charge of the Premier League title race.

De Bruyne raced clear before slamming a shot past Aaron Ramsdale to give City the lead, before he set up John Stones’ header before half time.

Erling Haaland then played De Bruyne through for the second time after the break, with the Belgian tucking a finish into the far corner.

Haaland would add a fourth in stoppage time, but Arsenal pulled a goal back late on through Rob Holding.

Athough they remain two points ahead in the Premier League table, City have the advantage with two games in hand. Here are how the players rated from the title showdown.

Manchester City

Ederson, 6

Didn’t have much to do, and if anything was more of an outfielder given his role in City’s build-up. Granit Xhaka had Arsenal’s only shot.

Kyle Walker, 7

Favoured over Aymeric Laporte, with Manuel Akanji shifting over, and kept Gabriel Martinelli quiet. City changed their system slightly, but it suited Walker.

John Stones, 8

Doubled City’s lead with a fine header at the back post. Continues to have an excellent season and is perhaps the best centre-back in the Premier League on current form.

Ruben Dias, 7

Strolled through the game and was hardly troubled. Happy enough to let Gabriel Jesus drift deeper and was not pulled out of position. Jesus was quiet in the final third.

Manuel Akanji, 9

One of the signings of the season. Filled in on the wrong side of defence in Nathan Ake’s absence and was able to keep Bukayo Saka quiet. The outstanding performer outside the obvious two.

Rodri, 7

A comfortable night for the City midfielder, who kept the ball ticking. Arsenal were unable to put any pressure on him.

Bernardo Silva, 7

City’s presser-in-chief, who then seemed to double his efforts after moving into midfield. Didn’t allow Arsenal a moment’s rest.

Ilkay Gundogan, 7

Rather kept the shape to allow De Bruyne to cause chaos in the Arsenal half, but was another impressive performer.

Kevin De Bruyne, 9

A sublime performance. Tore Arsenal apart with the timing of surging runs, and then had the outstanding quality to punish Mikel Arteta’s defence.

Jack Grealish, 7

Didn’t have many moments going forward but helped Akanji defensively as he doubled up on Saka.

Erling Haaland, 9

Just unplayable. Rob Holding tried to get tight but Haaland just brushed him aside. Arsenal couldn’t cope, and he added his inevitable 49th goal of the season in stoppage time.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale, 5

Looked to be caught out by how early De Bruyne took his shot from outside of the box, but then kept Arsenal in the game with a series of big saves - at least until Stones doubled their lead before the break. Ended up conceding four.

Ben White, 5

Found stranded behind his defensive line and caught playing Stones onside for City’s second goal. The right back had been forced into some last-ditch defending just before.

Rob Holding, 3

As Arsenal fans perhaps feared, the centre-back was dominated by Haaland. He struggled on the ball and was the target of the City press, while his decision making when jumping out from the back-line was questionable as well.

Gabriel Magalhaes, 5

City targeted the other side more, but Gabriel also had a difficult night. The Brazilian hasn’t managed to step up in Saliba’s absence, apart from perhaps a half at Anfield.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, 5

Ineffective on his return to the Etihad and unable to influence the game from his usual central positions. Arsenal lacked the rhythm and tempo Zinchenko usually helps set.

Granit Xhaka, 4

Disappeared? You could probably say that about a few in red tonight, but you perhaps expect a bit more from Xhaka when Arsenal’s backs are against the wall.

Thomas Partey, 3

Instructed to press high, but he was overwhelmed in midfield. De Bruyne terrorised the space he left behind. Lost his cool towards the end.

Buyako Saka, 5

Never stopped trying, but no defender has done a better job on the England star than what Akanji produced.

Martin Odegaard, 4

The captain was sloppy at times and another who looked lost when City were in full control.

Gabriel Martinelli, 4

Apart from one burst of speed on the inside, the winger saw little of the ball and Arsenal’s top scorer didn’t have a chance.

Gabriel Jesus, 5

This was not a night to make City have any regrets over selling him last summer. Tried to drop deep, but was ineffective in the final third.