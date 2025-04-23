How Man City’s unlikely hero reshaped the Champions League race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are infamous examples of Pep Guardiola’s fondness for exaggeration. Since he branded Matheus Nunes one of the best players in the world, back in 2022 and when the Portuguese played for Sporting CP, there has been precious little evidence to support that statement. Recently, and more damningly, Guardiola said his £50m midfielder was not clever enough to play in the middle for Manchester City.

But as a makeshift right-back, Nunes may have gone from a waste of money to a man who earned City their slice of the Champions League millions. He had set up Nico O’Reilly’s late opener against Everton on Saturday. He scored City’s even later winner against Aston Villa, a 94th-minute decider giving them a four-point lead over rivals for a top-five finish.

The athleticism that makes Guardiola use Nunes as a full-back was apparent when he powered into the penalty area to convert Jeremy Doku’s low cross. “Matheus has the physicality when he has to run, he is able to do it,” said Guardiola. Nunes’s popularity in the dressing room was not the only reason why the celebrations were so emphatic. This could decide their fate.

open image in gallery Guardiola celebrates with Nunes at full-time ( Getty Images )

It will not prove City’s most celebrated 94th-minute goal here; not when Sergio Aguero’s title decider against QPR is factored in. Nor, indeed, their favourite winner against Villa, given Ilkay Gundogan’s 2022 heroics.

And yet the importance could scarcely be underestimated. “Perfect timing,” said Nunes. Not for Villa, so close to a first point at the Etihad since 2007. "To lose like that on that last action is so frustrating,” said Youri Tielemans. The anguish of Unai Emery told a tale; so, too, the relief of Guardiola, who had cut a frustrated figure for much of the night. “The season has been really bad,” he said. “We have a lot of pressure for the club to go to the Champions League.”

Pressure was relieved, aided by one of his decisions. He left Phil Foden on the bench when bringing on Doku to run at Villa’s replacement right-back Axel Disasi and Nunes benefited. “Jeremy always gives you something,” Guardiola rationalised. “Jeremy is the best player in the world in the first five metres.”

Once again, he had called one of his 2023 recruits among the finest on the planet. City’s recruitment after winning the treble has long seemed far from ideal and looked a reason for their regression. Yet two of the men signed two years ago combined. Doku and Nunes amounted to more than £100m between them.

They reshaped the race for the last three Champions League spots, sending City third, keeping Villa seventh. With four games to go and similar run-ins, it will be hard for them to overhaul City now. And yet their 15th successive league defeat at the Etihad Stadium came when their manager had the ambition to get a winner. “I wouldn’t have been happy with one point,” said Emery, who ended up with none and felt his own attacking substitutions contributed to the late drama.

open image in gallery Villa and Emery felt the pain of conceding in the last minute ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Doku brought an impact from the bench ( Getty Images )

There was early drama, too, and not merely because Bernardo Silva struck in the seventh minute, finishing from Omar Marmoush’s cutback. If Villa could rue the late goal, they should regret the early one, Emi Martinez only pushing the Portuguese’s shot into the net when he should have saved it.

Yet the breakthrough could have come still sooner. In between, much of the match revolved around a man returning to Manchester. Marcus Rashford scored from the spot, almost made a more explosive impact on his return to his home town by hitting the woodwork inside 20 seconds and, after troubling Paris Saint-Germain last week, posed City problems. His ability to burst in behind their defence and evident sharpness showed what Manchester United have been lacking in their attack.

open image in gallery Rashford levelled from the spot ( Getty Images )

Emery had benched Ollie Watkins, despite Saturday’s star turn against Newcastle, to recall Rashford. He promptly struck the post after a pass from Tielemans. His fourth Premier League goal at the Etihad was a coolly converted penalty. There was almost a fifth, Rashford rounding Stefan Ortega in the second half but finding the side netting from an acute angle. “I am so, so happy with him,” said Emery. “He is performing very well.” Rashford had tormented Paris Saint-Germain and troubled City. With a willingness to run in behind their defence, his sharpness was evident on his return to Manchester. The thought occurred that Manchester United could have benefited from such a forward.

Rashford’s goal was more controversial than it needed to be. Ruben Dias clipped Jacob Ramsey in a high-speed collision as they ran in differing directions. Referee Craig Pawson reviewed in on the monitor before awarding the penalty. Guardiola was booked for disputing a correct decision.

open image in gallery Guardiola would be celebrating passionately at full-time ( Getty Images )

As two detail obsessives showed their idiosyncrasies on the touchline, he could not hide his irritation while Emery, like a particularly animated mime artist, worked his way through a variety of gestures.

But Guardiola ended up happy. He had benched Doku to start James McAtee, who almost capped the biggest game of his career with a goal, from an audacious lob. He instead unleashed the Belgian as an impact substitute. And this was a result with an impact that should stretch into next season. For a 15th consecutive year, City should be in the Champions League. “Of course it is important,” said Guardiola. “You don’t have to be a scientist to realise.” But the maths are now better for City.