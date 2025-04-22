Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Player ratings as Matheus Nunes scores last-gasp winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was a right-back who gave Manchester City the edge they needed in a tense, hard-fought 2-1 win over fellow Champions League chasers Aston Villa.

The pace at the Etihad was frantic from the start as Marcus Rashford nearly scored inside the opening 17 seconds, but it was City who took the early lead as Bernardo Silva poked home Omar Marmoush’s pullback at the byline.

But Manchester native Rashford was on the scoresheet soon after, coolly firing home from the spot after Ruben Dias brought down Jacob Ramsey in the box. Neither side could find the breakthrough in a high-quality, entertaining first half, and despite City piling on the pressure after the break it looked set to be heading for a draw.

Villa have conceded the second-most goals after 90 minutes in the league this season, only fewer than bottom side Southampton, and substitute Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes combined to condemn the visitors to another late defeat.

The rightback slotted home Doku’s brilliant cross from the opposite channel to hand City all three points and put a smile back on Pep Guardiola’s face as they took one step further to Champions League qualification.

Here’s how the players rated in the Premier League clash:

Manchester City

Stefan Ortega, 6

Sent the wrong way by Rashford’s stop-start run for the penalty. Otherwise not seriously tested. Withstood the challenge from Rashford through on goal towards halfway mark.

Matheus Nunes, 8

Solid at the back. Scored the last-gasp winner, darting into space at just the right time to receive Doku’s ball and slot home, sending Guardiola and the stadium into raptures.

Ruben Dias, 5

Conceded a fairly soft penalty by leaving his right leg on Ramsey in the box. Struggled to contain Rashford, had his pocket picked for a decent chance midway through the second half, but the angle was too difficult for the striker.

Josko Gvardiol, 6

A quiet night by design but confident in clearing crosses and corners out of the box and composed enough to keep Villa at bay when the fresh legs of the substitute strikers were introduced.

open image in gallery Nico O’Reilly was electric throughout the night and was a fine partner for Omar Marmoush ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nico O’Reilly, 9

Picked up where he left off against Everton. Some great crosses in for Marmoush, but the Egyptian wasn't able to do much with them, and left the ball on a plate for McAtee with 25 mins to go, but he couldn't make contact.

Ilkay Gundogan, 6

A bit anonymous, but with Kovacic, De Bruyne and Bernardo formed a tight midfield unit that controlled possession and forced Villa to utilise their wide players to get up the pitch.

Mateo Kovacic, 6

A similar outing to Gundogan being tasked with holding possession and stopping counter attacks through the middle. Took a few shots from range to keep Martinez honest but a decent if uninspiring night.

Bernardo Silva, 8

Scored City’s opener, his first goal since Boxing Day against Everton, with a sweet run into space to fire home from a few yards out. Booked needlessly for dissent late on after Watkins fouled Dias.

open image in gallery Scored the opening goal after arriving in the box at the right time ( Action Images via Reuters )

Kevin De Bruyne, 7

Not at his sparkling best, but decent. Took a lot of corners as City dominated the second half, but not many to hugely trouble the villa defence or Martinez.Replaced by Manuel Akanji at the 90+5 mark.

James McAtee, 5

Some good crosses, but not so composed in front of goal, missing a sitter when teed up beautifully by O’Reilly with Martinez under major pressure midway through the second half. Substituted for Jeremy Doku in the 74th minute.

Omar Marmoush, 8

A lively presence. Made a lovely run to get the better of Cash and pull it back for Silva’s opener. Unlucky not to extend City’s lead multiple times, particularly with a fine finish disallowed for offside with 10 minutes remaining.

Substitutes

Jeremy Doku, 8; Manuel Akanji n/a

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola was overjoyed at the final whistle ( Getty Images )

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez, 5

Should have done better with City’s opener, parrying it into his own net. Lucky not to be caught out by McAtee near the hour mark, but his lob sailed over the unguarded net. Certainly kept busy.

Matty Cash, 5

Had a tough time against Marmoush and O’Reilly. Subbed for Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi in the 61st minute.

Ezri Konsa, 7

Strong at the back but should have cleared Marmoush’s cross that teed up Silva’s goal. Redeemed himself by clearing a loose ball from Marmoush again that nearly caught Martinez out, to avoid going 2-1 down in the opening 20 minutes.

open image in gallery Emiliano Martinez fumbled the ball leading to Bernardo Silva's opening goal ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pau Torres, 6

A strong partner to Konsa throughout the game and a commanding prescence at the back. Villa defended strongly for most of the game mainly thanks to the control their central duo asserted in clearing their lines.

Lucas Digne, 5

Did well after collecting a yellow card in the first half but lost his man at the end of the match allowing Nunes to nip in and score the winner.

Boubacar Kamara, 5

Had a tough task up against Man City’s fantastic midfield four and found himself ovewhelmed in the middle of the pitch. Played a few good passes forward and was a viable help to the defence.

Amadou Onana, 7

Made a stunning clearance early in the first half, poking it behind the goal while facing the goal himself, from a great McAtee cross. Replaced by Marco Asensio in the 75th minute.

open image in gallery Rashford levelled for Aston Villa from the spot ( Getty Images )

Morgan Rogers, 5

Kept pretty quiet this evening. Replaced by Donyell Malen in the 86th minute.

Youri Tielemans, 8

Teed up Rashford’s first strike which hit the post in the opening minute. A strong presence, targeted by City throughout. Made a good tackle to bring down Kovacic when he threatened in the box.

Jacob Ramsey, 7

Did well to draw the foul from Dias for Villa’s first-half penalty, and a threat going forward. Replaced by John McGinn in 61st minute.

Marcus Rashford, 8

Hit the post inside 18 seconds, then dispatched a calm and confident penalty despite jeers from the crowd to bring Villa level. Could have had more, including from shortly after the hour with an effort from a tight angle at the back post which hit the side netting. Replaced by Ollie Watkins in the 76th minute.

Substitutes

John McGinn, 7; Axel Disasi, 5; Ollie Watkins, 6; Donyell Malen, 8