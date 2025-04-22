Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news as sides set to battle for final Champions League spots
Manchester City face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight, with both sides looking to land a potentially vital blow in the race for Champions League qualification.
City start the week in the qualification spots after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton, though they are only a point ahead of seventh-placed Villa with five games left to play.
While Pep Guardiola’s side have favourable fixtures as they look to book a place in the top five, a win tonight could be key against an in-form Villa side.
And Unai Emery’s team – who face a more difficult path to make it back to Europe’s top cup competition – will be buoyed by recent performances as they look to leapfrog City for now.
Match facts
Manchester City have won their past 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa, scoring at least twice in each of the most recent 13. Their last home defeat in this fixture came on 28 April 2007.
However, Aston Villa won this season's reverse fixture in December and are looking to complete their first league double over City since 1962/63.
Departing captain Kevin de Bruyne was shocked to be told his Manchester City career was over as he feels he can still perform at the highest level.
The Belgium playmaker turns 34 in June but, unlike his mid-30-something rivals at Liverpool Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he has not been offered the chance to extend his 10-year career at the Etihad.
De Bruyne clearly believes City have erred on that front and feels had the club’s season not been so bad – they are in a battle just to secure Champions League football despite the 2-0 win at Everton – he may have been asked to stay.
Manchester City’s bid for a 15th successive season of Champions Leaguefootball was bolstered by two late goals in a 2-0 win at Everton they barely deserved.
The game was meandering towards a draw, which would have made them vulnerable to Chelsea who play rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday, when 20-year-old Nico O’Reilly stabbed home in the 84th minute.
Substitute Mateo Kovacic doubled the lead in added time to open up a four-point cushion over their sixth-placed Stamford Bridge chasers.
The report from last time out at Villa Park...
Aston Villa could bounce from the Champions League straight back into the Champions League. Four days after being knocked out, they scored four goals to take a giant stride towards a swift return.
Newcastle United were last season’s upstart conquerors of Paris Saint-Germain and arguably the form team in England. They left Villa Park vanquished, their own chances of a top-five finish diminished as they were dismantled. Overpowered by Villa on the day, the danger is that they will be overtaken in the run-in.
“We are in our best moment,” said Unai Emery. For Villa, fresh from beating the potential Champions League winners, one seminal week may be leading to another. With Manchester City next, with an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, a team with 10 wins in 11 games have momentum and strength in depth. Newcastle’s first defeat since the time when they had not won a trophy in decades came courtesy of Villa’s squad and Emery’s brilliance in using it.
Is the match on TV?
When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 22 April at the Etihad.
TV channel and live stream
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with a live stream available for customers on Sky Go or Now TV.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ortega; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Marmoush.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins
Team news
Ederson may miss out again due to a going injury and Erling Haaland remains out. Manuel Akanji returned off the bench against Everton. Nico O’Reilly should continue after his crucial goal at Goodison.
Ollie Watkins struck against Newcastle on his return to the starting line-up and it would be a surprise to see the striker drop out, but Villa have a huge game on Saturday against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.
The race for Champions League qualification could not be closer, with fifth-placed City a point ahead of seventh-placed Aston Villa in the table. Just three points separate Nottingham Forest in third with Villa in seventh, with five games to go.
City earned a crucial late win at Everton on Saturday, before Villa thrashed in-form Newcastle 4-1 later in the day for their fifth Premier League win in a row.
It means Unai Emery’s side have beaten Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle before arriving at the Etihad, while they also defeated City earlier this season.
"Villa are a contender to qualify for the Champions League and when you see the game they played against my friend Luis Enrique and PSG I was really impressed,” Guardiola said.
