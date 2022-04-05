Close Guardiola jokes about starting 12 players vs Atlético

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, last year’s beaten finalists, take centre stage as they host Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. These two clubs were champions of their respective domestic leagues last year, but while City are again top in the Premier League, Atleti look to be handing the title over to their city rivals in LaLiga.

Both Guardiola and opposite number Diego Simeone have faced heartache in the final of this competition with their current clubs, but City remain the favourites to go the distance this time - even if this will be a huge test for the Cityzens in the last eight. At the weekend they warmed up for the tie with a routine victory over Burnley, while the Spanish side hammered Alaves to make it six straight wins in all competitions.

City topped their group in the earlier round, while Atletico were runners-up in theirs. The winners of this tie will progress to face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, following last month’s draw.

Follow all the latest updates and team news as Man City face Atletico Madrid below: