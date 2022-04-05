Pep Guardiola has talked up the attacking ability of Atletico Madrid as Manchester City prepare to host Diego Simeone’s side.

The two sides meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Guardiola believing that Simeone’s team are unfairly labelled by some.

“After watching Atletico there is a misconception, wrong, about the way [Simeone’s team] plays,” Guardiola said. “It’s more offensive than people believe. He doesn’t want to take a risk in the build-up but they have quality in the final third.”

Atletico knocked out Manchester United in the previous round with a tight victory at Old Trafford, while Sporting CP were beaten comfortably by Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg:

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 5 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid on BT Sport 2, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Manchester City will be without two defenders, with Kyle Walker suspended and Ruben Dias still making his way back from a hamstring issue. John Stones did not start the win over Burnley, but Pep Guardiola has suggested that the defender’s place on the bench was a precaution, and he may start.

Jose Gimenez has not travelled with the Atletico Madrid squad after being forced off during the weekend victory against Alaves, leaving Diego Simeone without his key central defender. Hector Herrera returned early from international duty with Mexico after suffering a thigh problem, and it has been reported that the midfielder may miss both legs of this last-eight tie. Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, João Félix.

Odds

Manchester City win: 7/19

Draw: 17/4

Atletico Madrid win: 10/1

Prediction

Atletico Madrid will be tough to break down for Manchester City, particularly away from home, but Pep Guardiola’s side should be able to take a slim first leg advantage to Spain for the second leg. Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid