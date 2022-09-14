Jump to content
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland faces old club

Erling Haaland faces his old club for the first time as Man City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Michael Jones
Wednesday 14 September 2022 19:03
Comments
Guardiola - Only a 'question of time' before Haaland becomes even better

Manchester City look to take another step closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League as they host Borussia Dortmund tonight. City dominated in an impressive 4-0 win over Sevilla in their opening group stage fixture and another win this evening will give them full control of Group G.

Borussia Dortmund also got off to a competent winning start by sweeping FC Copenhagen aside 3-0 last Tuesday although they did lose to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the weekend. There is much on the line as the teams meet at the Etihad with the winner moving top of the group and the result could come down to City forward Erling Haaland.

City activated Haaland’s 60m release clause earlier this summer allowing him to leave Dortmund and join the Premier League side. To say he’s hit the ground running is an understatement as the 21-year-old has 12 goals in eight appearances across all competitions so far this season. His two goals against Sevilla last week took his total to 25 in just 20 Champions League appearances most of which came during his two-and-a-half years at the German club. But will he make his old side suffer tonight?

Follow all the action as Man City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages, following the conclusion of Shakhtar vs Celtic:

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

60 mins: Jota continues to be a threat for Celtic after receiving the ball and making a dart across the penalty area. He holds on to it too long, repeatedly delaying his shot but still manages to win the visitors a corner after Konoplia deflects the effort out of play.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 19:03
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

57 mins: Lucas Taylor makes a surging run up the pitch for Shakhtar but heads straight into Moritz Jenz who checks his run and takes the ball away from the defender.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 19:00
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

54 mins: Reo Hatate’s first half goal as been officially designated as an own goal from Artem Bondarenko by Uefa.

Over on the right side Daizen Maeda tries to trick his way past Yukhym Konoplia but the defender recovers well and knocks the ball away from the Celtic substitute.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:58
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

51 mins: Moritz Jenz collects a yellow card for a late tackle. Celtic are being patient, they recover the ball and look to keep possession.

Jota sends an early cross into the box but O’Riley can’t get there with his run from deep.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:55
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

48 mins: Jota has another go at goal but doesn’t find the target. He looks hungry to send Celtic back in front. It seems as though the Scottish side are set up to be a little more conservative. They aren’t pressing as high and are trying to remain compact off the ball.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:53
Second half: Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Kick off: Ange Postecoglou has made a change at the break with Daizen Maeda coming on to replace Saed Haksabanovic.

Celtic start quickly once again with Jota, now on the left side, driving towards the box and firing a shot at goal. Trubin has to drop low to his left to keep it out but the goalkeeper spills the ball and luckily for him there are no Celtic players around to tap in the rebound.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:50
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Borussia Dortmund XI: Meyer, Meunier, Ozcan, Hummels, Sule, Guerreiro, Can, Bellingham, Reus, Reyna, Modeste

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:47
Dortmund know their enemy – but can even they stop Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland?

It is fair to say that there are fewer than the standard six degrees of separation between the current Manchester City squad and Borussia Dortmund, particularly after the summer just gone. Manuel Akanji made the switch just a fortnight ago. Sergio Gomez, his fellow new arrival, is another Dortmund alumni. Ilkay Gundogan is in his seventh season at City – and the newly-appointed club captain – but forged his career and reputation at Signal Iduna Park, scoring in a Champions League final no less.

Realistically, though, there is only one topic of conversation ahead of this Group G meeting. There has only been one topic of conversation for several weeks now, in fact, regardless of City’s opposition. And if the reverse fixture next month will all be about Erling Haaland’s return to Dortmund for the first time since ending a formative two years in yellow and black, this reunion in Manchester is an opportunity to reflect on just how well he has adapted to his new surroundings.

Last week’s brace at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla not only opened Haaland’s Champions League account in City colours, but took him up to 25 goals in the competition after just 20 games, at still just 22 years of age. No player has reached that milestone as quickly. None of the names above him in the list – not even Cristiano Ronaldo, at its very summit – ever looked as certain to shatter all goal-scoring records before them at Haaland’s age. And that’s just the Champions League.

Dortmund know their enemy – but can even they stop Erling Haaland?

Even those who played with Haaland for two years sound stumped on how to stop him

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:44
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

Coming up after the conclusion of this game, Manchester City are taking on Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland is facing his old club with Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham admitting that he doesn’t know how the German side are going to stop Haaland from scoring.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:41
HT Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s equaliser means Celtic have now only kept one clean sheet in their latest 34 away Champions League games - a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the 2017/18 season.

Michael Jones14 September 2022 18:38

