Guardiola - Only a 'question of time' before Haaland becomes even better

Manchester City look to take another step closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League as they host Borussia Dortmund tonight. City dominated in an impressive 4-0 win over Sevilla in their opening group stage fixture and another win this evening will give them full control of Group G.

Borussia Dortmund also got off to a competent winning start by sweeping FC Copenhagen aside 3-0 last Tuesday although they did lose to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the weekend. There is much on the line as the teams meet at the Etihad with the winner moving top of the group and the result could come down to City forward Erling Haaland.

City activated Haaland’s 60m release clause earlier this summer allowing him to leave Dortmund and join the Premier League side. To say he’s hit the ground running is an understatement as the 21-year-old has 12 goals in eight appearances across all competitions so far this season. His two goals against Sevilla last week took his total to 25 in just 20 Champions League appearances most of which came during his two-and-a-half years at the German club. But will he make his old side suffer tonight?

Follow all the action as Man City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages, following the conclusion of Shakhtar vs Celtic: