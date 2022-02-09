Runaway leaders Manchester City host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently nine points clear at the top of the table, although closest rivals Liverpool do have a game in hand.

City returned from the winter break in style last weekend as a Riyad Mahrez double helped inspire a 4-1 victory over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s side are currently eight points clear of the relegation zone, however, the Bees have now lost their last four league games in succession in a worrying slide.

There was little sign of a rejuvenation over the break either as Brentford were thrashed 4-1 by Everton in Frank Lampard’s first game in charge. Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 9 January at the Etihad Stadum.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

What is the team news?

Manchester City have few injury concerns, with Gabriel Jesus a doubt due to a muscular injury while Cole Palmer has been ruled out.

Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa are both doubts after missing Brentford’s defeat against Everton due to testing positive for Covid-19. Mathias Jorgensen, Tarique Fosu and Julian Jeanvier are absent, while Christian Eriksen is very unlikely to be rushed into action.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Manchester City - 1/12

Draw - 19/2

Brentford - 25/1