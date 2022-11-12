Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City host Brentford this afternoon in the opening fixture of the final Premier League weekend before the World Cup.

City can return to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wolves this evening with a win, while Brentford are without a win in their last five.

Thomas Frank’s side have also been poor away from home, conceding nine goals in their last three matches on the road.

City, meanwhile, have won every match at home this season while scoring twice in every fixture. Erling Haaland is a fitness doubt, however, due to a foot injury.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Brentford?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Pep Guardiola did not confirm whether or not Erling Haaland would be available, so the striker remains a doubt due to a foot injury. "We will see," Guardiola said on Friday. "We have training this afternoon. He is a little bit better." Kalvin Phillips is ready to start if needed but Kyle Walker remains out.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanki, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Brentford: Raya; Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Odds

Man City: 2/13

Draw: 17/2

Brentford: 22/1