Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City vs Brentford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 12 November 2022 11:29
Comments
Guardiola cagey about whether Haaland will be fit for clash against Brentford

Erling Haaland remains an injury doubt ahead of Manchester City’s home fixture against Brentford, in their final match before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.

Haaland missed City’s win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with Pep Guardiola revealing he was still not over his foot injury that had forced him to miss two matches.

Haaland had returned to score the winner against Fulham in City’s previous match, as the Premier League champions kept pace with Arsenal and extended their winning run at home.

Brentford, meanwhile, are winless in five and have conceded nine goals in their last three matches away from home. Thomas Frank’s side were knocked out of the Caraboa Cup by Gillingham on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Manchester City vs Brentford?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Pep Guardiola did not confirm whether or not Erling Haaland would be available, so the striker remains a doubt due to a foot injury. "We will see," Guardiola said on Friday. "We have training this afternoon. He is a little bit better." Kalvin Phillips is ready to start if needed but Kyle Walker remains out.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanki, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Brentford: Raya; Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Odds

Man City: 2/13

Draw: 17/2

Recommended

Brentford: 22/1

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in