Man City vs Brentford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland remains an injury doubt ahead of Manchester City’s home fixture against Brentford, in their final match before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.
Haaland missed City’s win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with Pep Guardiola revealing he was still not over his foot injury that had forced him to miss two matches.
Haaland had returned to score the winner against Fulham in City’s previous match, as the Premier League champions kept pace with Arsenal and extended their winning run at home.
Brentford, meanwhile, are winless in five and have conceded nine goals in their last three matches away from home. Thomas Frank’s side were knocked out of the Caraboa Cup by Gillingham on Tuesday.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester City vs Brentford?
The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 November.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Pep Guardiola did not confirm whether or not Erling Haaland would be available, so the striker remains a doubt due to a foot injury. "We will see," Guardiola said on Friday. "We have training this afternoon. He is a little bit better." Kalvin Phillips is ready to start if needed but Kyle Walker remains out.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanki, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
Brentford: Raya; Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney
Odds
Man City: 2/13
Draw: 17/2
Brentford: 22/1
