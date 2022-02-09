Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s squad offered Liverpool a faint hope in the title race when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton prior to the international break.

However, City still remain nine points clear at the top of the table and showed few signs of weakness in a comfortable 4-1 thrashing of Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

Meanwhile, Brentford are fighting to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle, having now lost their last four league games in succession.

There were few positives to reap from their own FA Cup tie either, as Thomas Frank’s side were defeated 4-1 by Everton. Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 9 January at the Etihad Stadum.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

What is the team news?

Manchester City have few injury concerns, with Gabriel Jesus a doubt due to a muscular injury while Cole Palmer has been ruled out.

Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa are both doubts after missing Brentford’s defeat against Everton due to testing positive for Covid-19. Mathias Jorgensen, Tarique Fosu and Julian Jeanvier are absent, while Christian Eriksen is very unlikely to be rushed into action.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Manchester City - 1/12

Draw - 19/2

Brentford - 25/1