Manchester City will be wary of another Club Brugge upset when they travel to the Jan Breydel Stadium in the Champions League tonight.

The Belgian side have defied the odds so far to pick up four points in Group A after holding Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to a 1-1 draw in their opener against Paris Saint-Germain and beating RB Leipzig 2-1 in Germany last time out.

They come into tonight’s match ahead of the Premier League champions by one point, following City’s 2-0 defeat to PSG last month.

City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match of Group A and beat Burnley on Saturday in their first game back after the international break.

Here’s all you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Club Brugge vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could return for City after missing Saturday’s win against Burnley due to their involvement with Brazil during the international break.

After playing in Brazil’s match against Uruguay last Thursday, the pair flew straight to Belgium to avoid quarantining in the UK and Guardiola has suggested that they could play.

Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker could all return to the line-up after starting Saturday’s match against Burnley on the bench, which could see Raheem Sterling and John Stones drop out.

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko have returned from injuries but Ferran Torres has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a broken foot.

Possible line-ups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Vormer, Rits, Vanaken; Sowah, De Ketelaere, Lang

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Club Brugge: 9/1

Draw: 11/2

Manchester City: 1/4

Prediction

Manchester City will be treating Club Brugge seriously as the Belgian side have upset the odds so far in the Champions League, but Pep Guardiola’s team remain heavy favourites and will be confident of picking up three points. Club Brugge 0-2 Manchester City