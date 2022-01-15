Manchester City and Chelsea meet this afternoon with the hosts looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points.

Chelsea will be hoping their cup form can inspire their league performances as they look to break a bad run of form, in which the west London side have only managed one win in their last five games.

City boss Pep Guardiola will be back on the touchline after missing his side’s FA cup game away at Swindon Town and will be hoping to get one over on his long-time competitor Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea defeated City to win the Champions League last season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 15 January at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without their star goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. Reece James is still not able to feature, and his fellow full-back Ben Chilwell is still nursing a long-term injury.

However, the Blues will be boosted by the returns of N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. The pair made cameos from the bench on Wednesday against Spurs after recovering from Covid-19.

Manchester City have Riyad Mahrez missing as he is with the Algeria squad at AFCON. Man. City are also dealing with a Covid outbreak, as seen from their FA cup squad, and will be hoping that the players affected will recover in time for this grudge match.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Foden

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Mount; Lukaku

Odds

Manchester City 8/11

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 22/5

Prediction

Chelsea will be full of confidence from their dominant midweek performance away at Spurs, but it won’t be enough against the reigning, and most likely future, Premier League winners. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea