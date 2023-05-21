Manchester City vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture
Manchester City will be looking to finish their Premier League season at the Etihad Stadium in style when they host Chelsea on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a third consecutive crown when Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and are still in the mix for a potential treble.
A fine midweek performance saw the club advance to the Champions League final, with Real Madrid torn apart in a 4-0 win on the night.
And struggling Chelsea, in horrific form since Frank Lampard’s installation as interim manager, might fear a similar fate.
When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?
Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 21 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Team news
Nathan Ake remains Manchester City’s sole injury concern, with the defender not yet back from his hamstring issue. A place on the bench could be a possiblity.
Chelsea are dealing with plenty of fitness worries, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the remainder of the season after another injury. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic started against Nottingham Forest but appeared to aaggravate an exisiting issue and was withdrawn at half-time, while Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are also doubts for the club’s final three games of the season.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias,Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland.
Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Sterling.
Odds
Manchester City win 1/4
Draw 11/2
Chelsea win 12/1
Prediction
Manchester City secure the title. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea
