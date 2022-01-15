The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon.

City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup.

Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.

City will be waiting for updates on their Covid-19 cases and will be looking to integrate them back into the side for the game.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 15 January at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without their star goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. Reece James is still not able to feature, and his fellow full-back Ben Chilwell is still nursing a long-term injury.

However, the Blues will be boosted by the returns of N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva. The pair made cameos from the bench on Wednesday against Spurs after recovering from Covid-19.

Manchester City have Riyad Mahrez missing as he is with the Algeria squad at AFCON. Man. City are also dealing with a Covid outbreak, as seen from their FA cup squad, and will be hoping that the players affected will recover in time for this grudge match.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Foden

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Mount; Lukaku

Odds

Manchester City 8/11

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 22/5

Prediction

Chelsea will be full of confidence from their dominant midweek performance away at Spurs, but it won’t be enough against the reigning, and most likely future, Premier League winners. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea