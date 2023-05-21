Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Manchester City have already secured a third successive title ahead of their clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola’s side did not even need to play to secure top spot after Arsenal were beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday
This is their final league fixture on home turf, and is likely to be a celebration of sorts, although the club are still on the hunt for two more trophies.
Chelsea’s form has not been good under interim boss Frank Lampard, but a talented squad could yet spring a surprise to trouble the likely champions.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?
Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 21 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Team news
Nathan Ake remains Manchester City’s sole injury concern, with the defender not yet back from his hamstring issue. A place on the bench could be a possiblity.
Chelsea are dealing with plenty of fitness worries, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the remainder of the season after another injury. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic started against Nottingham Forest but appeared to aaggravate an exisiting issue and was withdrawn at half-time, while Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are also doubts for the club’s final three games of the season.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias,Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland.
Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Sterling.
Odds
Manchester City win 1/4
Draw 11/2
Chelsea win 12/1
Prediction
Manchester City secure the title. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies