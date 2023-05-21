Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City have already secured a third successive title ahead of their clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side did not even need to play to secure top spot after Arsenal were beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday

This is their final league fixture on home turf, and is likely to be a celebration of sorts, although the club are still on the hunt for two more trophies.

Chelsea’s form has not been good under interim boss Frank Lampard, but a talented squad could yet spring a surprise to trouble the likely champions.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?

Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 21 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Nathan Ake remains Manchester City’s sole injury concern, with the defender not yet back from his hamstring issue. A place on the bench could be a possiblity.

Chelsea are dealing with plenty of fitness worries, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the remainder of the season after another injury. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic started against Nottingham Forest but appeared to aaggravate an exisiting issue and was withdrawn at half-time, while Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are also doubts for the club’s final three games of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias,Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Sterling.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/4

Draw 11/2

Chelsea win 12/1

Prediction

Manchester City secure the title. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea