Manchester City will look to continue their ominous form in the Premier League as Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions have re-established themselves as the favourites for the title, with the returns of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland aiding a winning run now 11 matches long in all competitions.

Chelsea travel north some 18 points back from their opponents, though the immediate pressure on Mauricio Pochettino appears to have been alleviated by a stoppage-time win over Crystal Palace.

The challenge will be significantly bigger against the quadruple winners, though, and Pochettino will know his side will have to be much better to emerge with a positive result.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?

Manchester City vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Jack Grealish will not feature for Manchester City having been forced off during the first half of their Champions League win in Copenhagen, with Bernardo Silva’s involvement also uncertain after taking a bang during that encounter. Josko Gvardiol has been ruled out with an ankle injury, but Mateo Kovacic is nearing a return and is back in training.

Chelsea have suffered another significant blow with Thiago Silva set to miss out after suffering a groin injury against Crystal Palace. Benoit Badiashile is also sidelined, adding to an injury list that already includes Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Jackson.

Prediction

A comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea.