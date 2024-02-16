Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Man City host Chelsea on Saturday evening as the race for the Premier League title continues
Last Updated: 16th of February 2024
Andrew Beasley
·
Football Writer
Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Man City vs Chelsea predictions

The last two English teams to win the Champions League have gone in different directions since they met in the 2021 final.

Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto that year was their third win against Pep Guardiola’s side in little over a month.

Man City vs Chelsea odds
Best Odds
February 17th | 5:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City Man City
73.31%
1/3
3/10
5/14
4/11
3/10
6/17
Draw
17.86%
9/2
17/4
17/4
9/2
9/2
9/2
Chelsea Chelsea
11.76%
7/1
15/2
13/2
13/2
15/2
7/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
45.87%
--
23/20
--
11/10
--
6/5
Under 3.5
57.80%
--
9/14
--
8/11
--
4/6
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Man City Man City
4/11 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
4/11 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
5/14 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
6/17 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
1/3 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
3/10 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
3/10 BoyleSports
Draw
9/2 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
9/2 Spreadex
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
9/2 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
9/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
9/2 BoyleSports
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
17/4 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
17/4 Betway
Chelsea Chelsea
15/2 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
15/2 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
15/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
7/1 Spreadex
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
7/1 Unibet
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
13/2 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
13/2 Bet365
Over 3.5
6/5 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
6/5 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
23/20 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
11/10 Bet365
Under 3.5
8/11 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
8/11 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
4/6 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
9/14 BetVictor
However, their best result since then was the 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November, with City winning the six meetings in between by an aggregate score of 10-0. 

Few people will be expecting an away win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) and football betting sites inevitably agree that City are overwhelming favourites. Is there any hope for Chelsea to force a seemingly unlikely win on the road?

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Man City v Chelsea - Get up to £40 Back in Cash
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet on Man City v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 17:30 UK time 17/02/2024. We will refund 50% of your first bet in cash if it loses, up to £40. No cash out. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Goals at both ends

While there have been heavier defeats in cups, the last two league meetings between these sides at the Etihad only ended 1-0 to the home team. Both games were close on expected goals too, with Chelsea edging the clash last season by this measure.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have also picked up a little form on the road lately and are higher in the Premier League’s away table for 2023/24 than they are in the home or overall standings. 

Since Christmas, Chelsea have won at Luton, Aston Villa (in the FA Cup) and Crystal Palace, scoring three goals each time. 

But the problem, as it has been throughout this season, is their inconsistency. The wins at Kenilworth Road and Villa Park sat either side of an EFL Cup loss at Middlesbrough and a mauling at Liverpool in which they were arguably lucky to only lose 4-1. 

Add in that Chelsea have lost every away league game bar one against sides starting the weekend no lower than 11th – the exception occurred at Tottenham when the home side threatened to hold out with nine men – so there are natural doubts about backing them here.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
58.82%
7/10
8/15
4/6
4/7
8/13
5/9
Liverpool
26.67%
9/4
11/4
11/4
5/2
11/4
5/2
Arsenal
15.38%
11/2
5/1
11/2
5/1
11/2
5/1
Tottenham
1.96%
50/1
40/1
40/1
50/1
40/1
50/1
Aston Villa
0.40%
175/1
150/1
100/1
250/1
100/1
250/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
7/10 Spreadex
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
7/10 Spreadex
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
4/6 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
8/13 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
4/7 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
5/9 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
8/15 BetVictor
Liverpool
11/4 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
11/4 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
11/4 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
11/4 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
5/2 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
5/2 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
9/4 Spreadex
Arsenal
11/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
11/2 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
11/2 Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
11/2 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
5/1 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
5/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
5/1 Bet365
Tottenham
50/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
50/1 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
50/1 Spreadex
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
50/1 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
40/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
40/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
40/1 Betway
Aston Villa
250/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
250/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
250/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
175/1 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
150/1 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins
#AD 18+ New UK customers only.
100/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
100/1 BoyleSports
Remarkably, the expected goal data for this season suggests picking Chelsea to get something would be a good value selection with betting apps. But the underlying numbers can’t account for how brittle the Blues have often looked at the back, nor their frequent wastefulness in front of opposition goals. 

Of course, there is no juice in backing a straightforward home win, so we're looking to combine that with another selection to make it worth our while.

Despite the valid point regarding the visitors’ ability to squander chances, both teams could score here. Chelsea have only drawn a blank once in their 10 matches against fellow top half sides this season and they are joint-top of the division for matches in which both sides scored. 

They put four goals past City last time they met and Guardiola’s side have only kept one Etihad clean sheet against a side currently above 16th in the table. We're backing the defending champions to win but not without seeing Ederson beaten at least once. 

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 1: Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score – 13/8 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus + Man City v Chelsea: Haaland & Palmer Both to Score & Over 10.5 Corners - 10/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Look out for Alvarez

It says a lot for Chelsea’s erratic record that their most likely goal scorers - Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku - have a longer price with betting sites than several City players.

The Premier League's leading scorer Erling Haaland is top of the market for first goal, last goal and any time scorer, but where’s the fun in selecting the big Norwegian? 

And while we can be confident that he should start, only one player has been in Guardiola’s XI for every single league match so far this season: Julian Alvarez.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
80.00%
1/4
1/4
--
--
--
1/4
Mohamed Salah
14.29%
11/2
6/1
--
--
--
6/1
Dominic Solanke
7.69%
10/1
12/1
--
--
--
12/1
Heung-Min Son
6.67%
14/1
12/1
--
--
--
14/1
Ollie Watkins
4.76%
14/1
20/1
--
--
--
14/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
1/4 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
1/4 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
1/4 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
1/4 BetVictor
Mohamed Salah
6/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
6/1 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
6/1 BetVictor
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
11/2 Spreadex
Dominic Solanke
12/1 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
12/1 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
12/1 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
10/1 Spreadex
Heung-Min Son
14/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
14/1 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
14/1 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
12/1 BetVictor
Ollie Watkins
20/1 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
20/1 BetVictor
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.
14/1 Spreadex
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
14/1 Unibet
The Argentine also has a good record against Chelsea, with Burnley the only European side against whom he’s scored more goals. Alvarez has faced the Blues three times at the Etihad and has found the net every time, including getting the only goal of the game in this fixture last season. 

Having scored seven goals in his last nine matches and been rested in Copenhagen in midweek, Alvarez can maintain his fine form by scoring against Chelsea. We like his price to bag any time at the Etihad at odds of 2/1 at William Hill.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score any time – 2/1 William Hill

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Man City v Chelsea - Get up to £40 Back in Cash
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet on Man City v Chelsea (odds 2.00+) before 17:30 UK time 17/02/2024. We will refund 50% of your first bet in cash if it loses, up to £40. No cash out. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Light on cards

The last meeting of these teams was a card heavy encounter. It was one of just 19 Premier League matches so far this season in which both sides received three or more yellow cards and there were at least eight in total. 

However, that match was taken by Anthony Taylor. He is the referee most prone to unusually high card totals whereas this game will be officiated by Andy Madley, who has been far more reticent to book players. 

Among the current whistlers with at least 80 Premier League matches on their CV, only two have averaged fewer than his 3.3 yellow cards per game.

Premier League Top Four odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Man City
98.52%
--
1/66
--
1/66
1/160
1/100
Liverpool
98.04%
1/200
1/66
--
1/50
1/100
1/100
Arsenal
97.09%
1/400
1/50
--
1/66
1/33
1/50
Tottenham
61.92%
40/85
8/13
--
4/7
4/7
5/9
Aston Villa
30.77%
9/4
7/4
--
2/1
2/1
2/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
1/66 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. New Customers only.
1/66 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only.
1/66 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. New customers only.
1/100 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. New UK customers only.
1/160 BoyleSports
Liverpool
1/50 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/50 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/66 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/100 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/100 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/200 Spreadex
Arsenal
1/33 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/33 BoyleSports
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/50 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/50 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/66 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/400 Spreadex
Tottenham
8/13 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
8/13 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/7 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/7 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
5/9 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)