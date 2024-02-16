Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Man City vs Chelsea predictions
- Manchester City to win and BTTS – 13/8 BoyleSports
- Julian Alvarez to score any time – 2/1 William Hill
- Under 3.5 cards – 9/5 Betway
The last two English teams to win the Champions League have gone in different directions since they met in the 2021 final.
Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto that year was their third win against Pep Guardiola’s side in little over a month.
However, their best result since then was the 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November, with City winning the six meetings in between by an aggregate score of 10-0.
Few people will be expecting an away win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) and football betting sites inevitably agree that City are overwhelming favourites. Is there any hope for Chelsea to force a seemingly unlikely win on the road?
Goals at both ends
While there have been heavier defeats in cups, the last two league meetings between these sides at the Etihad only ended 1-0 to the home team. Both games were close on expected goals too, with Chelsea edging the clash last season by this measure.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have also picked up a little form on the road lately and are higher in the Premier League’s away table for 2023/24 than they are in the home or overall standings.
Since Christmas, Chelsea have won at Luton, Aston Villa (in the FA Cup) and Crystal Palace, scoring three goals each time.
But the problem, as it has been throughout this season, is their inconsistency. The wins at Kenilworth Road and Villa Park sat either side of an EFL Cup loss at Middlesbrough and a mauling at Liverpool in which they were arguably lucky to only lose 4-1.
Add in that Chelsea have lost every away league game bar one against sides starting the weekend no lower than 11th – the exception occurred at Tottenham when the home side threatened to hold out with nine men – so there are natural doubts about backing them here.
Remarkably, the expected goal data for this season suggests picking Chelsea to get something would be a good value selection with betting apps. But the underlying numbers can’t account for how brittle the Blues have often looked at the back, nor their frequent wastefulness in front of opposition goals.
Of course, there is no juice in backing a straightforward home win, so we're looking to combine that with another selection to make it worth our while.
Despite the valid point regarding the visitors’ ability to squander chances, both teams could score here. Chelsea have only drawn a blank once in their 10 matches against fellow top half sides this season and they are joint-top of the division for matches in which both sides scored.
They put four goals past City last time they met and Guardiola’s side have only kept one Etihad clean sheet against a side currently above 16th in the table. We're backing the defending champions to win but not without seeing Ederson beaten at least once.
Man City vs Chelsea Tip 1: Manchester City to win and Both Teams to Score – 13/8 BoyleSports
Look out for Alvarez
It says a lot for Chelsea’s erratic record that their most likely goal scorers - Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku - have a longer price with betting sites than several City players.
The Premier League's leading scorer Erling Haaland is top of the market for first goal, last goal and any time scorer, but where’s the fun in selecting the big Norwegian?
And while we can be confident that he should start, only one player has been in Guardiola’s XI for every single league match so far this season: Julian Alvarez.
The Argentine also has a good record against Chelsea, with Burnley the only European side against whom he’s scored more goals. Alvarez has faced the Blues three times at the Etihad and has found the net every time, including getting the only goal of the game in this fixture last season.
Having scored seven goals in his last nine matches and been rested in Copenhagen in midweek, Alvarez can maintain his fine form by scoring against Chelsea. We like his price to bag any time at the Etihad at odds of 2/1 at William Hill.
Man City vs Chelsea Tip 2: Julian Alvarez to score any time – 2/1 William Hill
Light on cards
The last meeting of these teams was a card heavy encounter. It was one of just 19 Premier League matches so far this season in which both sides received three or more yellow cards and there were at least eight in total.
However, that match was taken by Anthony Taylor. He is the referee most prone to unusually high card totals whereas this game will be officiated by Andy Madley, who has been far more reticent to book players.
Among the current whistlers with at least 80 Premier League matches on their CV, only two have averaged fewer than his 3.3 yellow cards per game.
