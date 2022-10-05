Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664991811

Man City vs FC Copenhagen LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester City look to make it three wins from three against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League

Michael Jones
Wednesday 05 October 2022 18:43
Comments
Guardiola on Haaland - 'No one can compete with him at his age'

Manchester City hope to continue their winning streak in the Champions League group stages as they come up against FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have already recorded comfortable victories over Sevilla (4-0) and Borussia Dortmund (2-1) with the Danish side now in their sights. City sit top of Group G and should have no trouble from third placed Copenhagen.

Copenhagen’s only point of the campaign came in a goalless draw with Sevilla back in September and the Danish club are also struggling domestically with three defeats and two wins from their last five games leaving them sixth in the Danish Superliga.

Meanwhile, City come into the fixture in brilliant form following a 6-3 win over rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks. Haaland now has 17 goals in 11 matches since joining the Premier League champions and continues to be City’s biggest threat in front of goal. “At his age no-one can compete with him. The numbers speak for themselves. We see things not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here," said Guardiola when asked about the impact Haaland has made on his team.

Follow the action from the Champions League group stages as Manchester City host FC Copenhagen after the conclusion of RB Leipzig vs Celtic:

Recommended

1664991811

HT RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

Christopher Nkunku’s finish is the only difference between the teams at the halfway stage of this game.

(PA)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:43
1664991517

Half-time: RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

45+7 mins: RB Leipzig take a lead into the break after what has been a very open 45 minutes of football. The difference has been the class of Christopher Nkunku who has given Leipzig the clinical edge on front of goal.

Celtic have created plenty of chances though and they won’t be too disheartened by going into half-time just one goal behind.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:38
1664991323

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

45+3 mins: Abildgaard gives the ball away and allows Leipzig to fly up the pitch and try to work the ball into the penalty area. Greg Taylor holds his ground and deflects the cross behind for a corner that then comes to nothing.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:35
1664991226

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

45 mins: There’s going to be seven minutes of added time to play. A chipped pass from Timo Werner comes over the top to Andre Silva who brings the ball under control before checking to the right and drilling a low effort straight at Joe Hart.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:33
1664990932

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

42 mins: Nearly! Celtic feed the ball to Jota on the left wing and he dribbles his way down the line before lifting a good cross over to the middle of the box.

Kyogo leaves his marker and leaps towwards the ball but his headed effort loops just over the top of the crossbar.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:28
1664990695

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

39 mins: Callum McGregor gave it another go but he goes to ground off the ball once more and needs to come off. Both Celtic and RB Leipzig captains have had to come off the pitch now.

Oliver Abildgaard is the midfielder brought on to replace McGregor.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:24
1664990571

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

36 mins: Both Celtic players are back on their feet and playing on. There’s going to be a fair chunk of stoppage time added on at the end of this half.

Can the visitors get themselves back on level terms before the break?

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:22
1664990507

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

33 mins: More bad news fo Celtic as captain Callum McGregor goes down in midfield and needs a bit of treatment. He’ll be okay though but the same can’t be said of Josip Juranovic who comes off worse from a heavy tackle.

He’s down on the wing and is been checked over by the medics.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:21
1664990251

RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic

30 mins: Celtic shouldn’t get too disheartened. They’ve shown that they can cause Leipzig plenty of trouble if their finishing becomes more clinical.

Christopher Nkunku has shown again why the big clubs in Europe want to sign him. He’s scored two fine goals with two beautiful finishes but only one of them has counted.

Will he add more before the end of the game?

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:17
1664990041

GOAL! RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic (Nkunku, 27’)⚽️

27 mins: Leipzig lead! This one will definitely stand too.

A Celtic corner resulting from Kyogo’s deflected shot is won and cleared by the home side who throw men forward in the counter-attack.

There’s four attackers over-running Celtic’s defence and they play the ball to Christopher Nkunku. He runs into the left side of the box, shifts the ball away from Joe Hart then squeezes it into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Lovely finish.

Michael Jones5 October 2022 18:14

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in