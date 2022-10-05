Man City vs FC Copenhagen LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Manchester City look to make it three wins from three against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League
Manchester City hope to continue their winning streak in the Champions League group stages as they come up against FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have already recorded comfortable victories over Sevilla (4-0) and Borussia Dortmund (2-1) with the Danish side now in their sights. City sit top of Group G and should have no trouble from third placed Copenhagen.
Copenhagen’s only point of the campaign came in a goalless draw with Sevilla back in September and the Danish club are also struggling domestically with three defeats and two wins from their last five games leaving them sixth in the Danish Superliga.
Meanwhile, City come into the fixture in brilliant form following a 6-3 win over rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks. Haaland now has 17 goals in 11 matches since joining the Premier League champions and continues to be City’s biggest threat in front of goal. “At his age no-one can compete with him. The numbers speak for themselves. We see things not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here," said Guardiola when asked about the impact Haaland has made on his team.
Follow the action from the Champions League group stages as Manchester City host FC Copenhagen after the conclusion of RB Leipzig vs Celtic:
HT RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
Christopher Nkunku’s finish is the only difference between the teams at the halfway stage of this game.
Half-time: RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
45+7 mins: RB Leipzig take a lead into the break after what has been a very open 45 minutes of football. The difference has been the class of Christopher Nkunku who has given Leipzig the clinical edge on front of goal.
Celtic have created plenty of chances though and they won’t be too disheartened by going into half-time just one goal behind.
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
45+3 mins: Abildgaard gives the ball away and allows Leipzig to fly up the pitch and try to work the ball into the penalty area. Greg Taylor holds his ground and deflects the cross behind for a corner that then comes to nothing.
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
45 mins: There’s going to be seven minutes of added time to play. A chipped pass from Timo Werner comes over the top to Andre Silva who brings the ball under control before checking to the right and drilling a low effort straight at Joe Hart.
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
42 mins: Nearly! Celtic feed the ball to Jota on the left wing and he dribbles his way down the line before lifting a good cross over to the middle of the box.
Kyogo leaves his marker and leaps towwards the ball but his headed effort loops just over the top of the crossbar.
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
39 mins: Callum McGregor gave it another go but he goes to ground off the ball once more and needs to come off. Both Celtic and RB Leipzig captains have had to come off the pitch now.
Oliver Abildgaard is the midfielder brought on to replace McGregor.
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
36 mins: Both Celtic players are back on their feet and playing on. There’s going to be a fair chunk of stoppage time added on at the end of this half.
Can the visitors get themselves back on level terms before the break?
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
33 mins: More bad news fo Celtic as captain Callum McGregor goes down in midfield and needs a bit of treatment. He’ll be okay though but the same can’t be said of Josip Juranovic who comes off worse from a heavy tackle.
He’s down on the wing and is been checked over by the medics.
RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic
30 mins: Celtic shouldn’t get too disheartened. They’ve shown that they can cause Leipzig plenty of trouble if their finishing becomes more clinical.
Christopher Nkunku has shown again why the big clubs in Europe want to sign him. He’s scored two fine goals with two beautiful finishes but only one of them has counted.
Will he add more before the end of the game?
GOAL! RB Leipzig 1-0 Celtic (Nkunku, 27’)⚽️
27 mins: Leipzig lead! This one will definitely stand too.
A Celtic corner resulting from Kyogo’s deflected shot is won and cleared by the home side who throw men forward in the counter-attack.
There’s four attackers over-running Celtic’s defence and they play the ball to Christopher Nkunku. He runs into the left side of the box, shifts the ball away from Joe Hart then squeezes it into the back of the net from a tight angle.
Lovely finish.
