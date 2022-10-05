✕ Close Guardiola on Haaland - 'No one can compete with him at his age'

Manchester City hope to continue their winning streak in the Champions League group stages as they come up against FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have already recorded comfortable victories over Sevilla (4-0) and Borussia Dortmund (2-1) with the Danish side now in their sights. City sit top of Group G and should have no trouble from third placed Copenhagen.

Copenhagen’s only point of the campaign came in a goalless draw with Sevilla back in September and the Danish club are also struggling domestically with three defeats and two wins from their last five games leaving them sixth in the Danish Superliga.

Meanwhile, City come into the fixture in brilliant form following a 6-3 win over rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks. Haaland now has 17 goals in 11 matches since joining the Premier League champions and continues to be City’s biggest threat in front of goal. “At his age no-one can compete with him. The numbers speak for themselves. We see things not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here," said Guardiola when asked about the impact Haaland has made on his team.

Follow the action from the Champions League group stages as Manchester City host FC Copenhagen after the conclusion of RB Leipzig vs Celtic: