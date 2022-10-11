Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City travel to Copenhagen looking to wrap up qualification from group G in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland maintained his hot streak with a goal in the 4-0 victory over Southampton last weekend.

And Pep Guardiola will look to the Norwegian striker to clinch a top two finish for City with Borussia Dortmund, currently three points behind the Premier League champions, facing Sevilla, who are stuck on one point.

City will be conscious of Sunday’s match against a wounded Liverpool side while they keep pace with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Copenhagen vs Man City?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Tuesday 11 October at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 5pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Akinkunmi Amoo and Zeca miss out again through injury, but the hosts will welcome back Kevin Diks and Victor Kristiansen. The Danish side are waiting on the fitness of Mamoudou Karamoko.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out, with John Stones likely to sit this one out due to a hamstring problem.

If Guardiola rotates ahead of Liverpool on Sunday, expect to see Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez and Ilkay Gundogan start.

Predicted line-ups

Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen; Stamenic, Lerager, Claesson; Johannesson, Karamoko, Daramy

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Foden

Odds

Copenhagen: 22/1

Draw: 17/2

Man City: 1/10

Prediction

City ease to victory here and that man Erling Haaland continues his scoring streak. 0-3.