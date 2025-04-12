Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace looking to put the pressure on their rivals in the Premier League’s chase for Champions League places.

Pep Guardiola’s side will climb above Chelsea and Newcastle, who do not play until Sunday, with victory at the Etihad Stadium as they look to bounce back after a dull derby draw.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have climbed towards the top half after a run of four wins in five to deliver real momentum to their campaign.

A win over the defending champions would only further their hopes of a strong finish as Oliver Glasner continues to impress in south London.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Crystal Palace?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 12 April at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 11am BST. Subscribers can live stream via discovery+.

Team news

Manchester City remain without Erling Haaland, with Rodri and John Stones among their other absentees. Manuel Akanji is closing in on a return but this game may come too soon for the defender.

Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah are suspended for Crystal Palace after their red cards against Brighton. Maxence Lacroiz is a doubt after being removed as a concussion substitute in their last outing, while Chris Richards is also a doubt with a calf issue.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gundogan, Gonzalez; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Marmoush

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

