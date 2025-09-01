Man City closing in on £30m Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer but Ederson exit holds the key
City are set to bring in the Italian goalkeeper but only once Ederson’s move to Fenerbahce is confirmed
Manchester City have agreed a £30m fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Gianluigi Donnarumma, though they will only sign the Italy goalkeeper if Ederson leaves.
City have been in talks with Fenerbahce about selling the goalkeeper, who was previously a target for their rivals Galatasaray.
Donnarumma had been lined up as a possible successor to Ederson after manager Luis Enrique made him surplus to requirements at PSG, signing Lucas Chevalier and installing the Frenchman as his first-choice goalkeeper.
Donnarumma, who starred as PSG won the Champions League for the first time, has not even been on the bench so far this season. His agent spoke out publicly against the club’s handling of his exit last month.
The 26-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the French champions, just as Ederson is in the final season of his deal at City, meaning this could be the last chance for either club to cash in on them.
Donnarumma, who was named the player of the tournament as Italy won Euro 2020, has won four Ligue 1 titles with PSG while Ederson won six Premier Leagues at City.
City have already signed one goalkeeper this summer, with James Trafford starting all three games so far.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments