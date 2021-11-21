Man City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates from the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side meet Rafa Benitez’s outfit
Follow live updates as Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to build on their dominant victory over Manchester United before the international break.
City had far too much in the Manchester derby, with the 2-0 win not reflecting their superiority at Old Trafford, with goals from a Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva.
The Toffees, understrength due to injuries, ground out a point at home to Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge, but Rafa Benitez will be keen to build momentum heading into the festive period now and move up from their mid-table position to challenge for a Europa League place.
Follow live goal and score updates from the Etihad Stadium, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns:
Guardiola on ‘undroppable’ Bernardo Silva
Pep Guardiola says that Bernardo Silva has made himself ‘undroppable’ due to his recent performances for Manchester City and the flexibility in which he can be used all over the pitch. Guardiola said:
Manchester City could go successive home league fixtures without scoring for the first time in 11 years. A team managed by Pep Guardiola has never failed to net in consecutive top-flight home matches.
City have registered 221 sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any club.
Ilkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory
Ilkay Gundogan described Manchester City’s derby victory over Manchester United as fun and enjoyable but now wants to see its intensity matched consistently.
The champions were dominant in all departments as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford just before the international break.
The champions were dominant in all departments as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games with two draws and three defeats.
It is their longest sequence without a win since a six-game streak under Sam Allardyce in January 2018.
The Toffees have lost three of their last six Premier League away matches, following a run of one defeat in the previous 14.
Richarlison talks Manchester City
Everton forward Richarlison believes his side can earn a positive result against Manchester City today despite facing the Premier League champions with a number of influential players missing.
Writing for Evertonfc.com Richarlison outlined his thoughts on today’s game and hopes his team can impose themselves on the game and hopefully cause City problems. He said:
Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was a fourth at home in the Premier League in 2021. City only lost five home games in the entirety of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.
City have failed to score in three of their 11 Premier League matches, matching their total goalless tally from 38 games last season.
‘Cancelo can be our Lahm’ says Guardiola
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, says that Joao Cancelo can emulate Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm if he continues to impress at left-back for City.
Regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, Lahm won 113 caps for his country during a glittering career and Guardiola believes Cancelo has similar attributes to the versatile German. He said:
Man City vs Everton: Team changes
Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City starting XI that cruised to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United last time out. Aymeric Laporte replaces Ruben Dias to partner John Stones at centre-back, Kevin De Bruyne is out of the squad and Gabriel Jesus dropped to the bench. In their places come Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.
Rafa Benitez names an unchanged starting XI to the Everton side that drew 0-0 with Tottenham before the international break.
Man City vs Everton: Line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Palmer, Sterling, Foden
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Digne, Godfrey, Delph, Allan, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison
Everton have won only one of the last 16 Premier League meetings between these two sides.
It was a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in January 2017 and that defeat remains Pep Guardiola’s biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.
The Toffees are also winless in 11 away fixtures versus Manchester City in all competitions with four draws and seven defeats.
It seems they’re due a win. Can they upset City today? Team news will be out imminently...
