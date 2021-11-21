Now he is undroppable because of what he does on the pitch, sometimes he didn’t play because he wasn’t undroppable; he was not at the level. The year we got 98 points and won the league, he was the best.

“It’s difficult to find a player like him in the world right now. But the season is long and the tiredness is coming. Normally it happens because he is strong and a huge competitor and he is a lovely guy.

“He can play six positions - holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, (left) winger, striker, false nine, the other winger - and can play everywhere. He is so smart, so intuitive, so intelligent.

“He’s a player who knows exactly what is going on every single action of the game and the right decision has been made. He does it.

“That’s why he is a player like he has done. He has played the games he played at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, Brighton - one of the toughest games of the season is Brighton away - and Leicester.

“Always he played at a level that is: ‘Wow’. Hopefully he can be fit, hungry and competitive to continue to give us what he is doing.”