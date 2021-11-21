Liveupdated1637501974

Man City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live updates from the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side meet Rafa Benitez’s outfit

Michael Jones
Sunday 21 November 2021 13:39
Pep Guardiola: "I could not be in a better place right now."

Follow live updates as Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to build on their dominant victory over Manchester United before the international break.

City had far too much in the Manchester derby, with the 2-0 win not reflecting their superiority at Old Trafford, with goals from a Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva.

The Toffees, understrength due to injuries, ground out a point at home to Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge, but Rafa Benitez will be keen to build momentum heading into the festive period now and move up from their mid-table position to challenge for a Europa League place.

Follow live goal and score updates from the Etihad Stadium, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns:

Guardiola on ‘undroppable’ Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola says that Bernardo Silva has made himself ‘undroppable’ due to his recent performances for Manchester City and the flexibility in which he can be used all over the pitch. Guardiola said:

Now he is undroppable because of what he does on the pitch, sometimes he didn’t play because he wasn’t undroppable; he was not at the level. The year we got 98 points and won the league, he was the best.

“It’s difficult to find a player like him in the world right now. But the season is long and the tiredness is coming. Normally it happens because he is strong and a huge competitor and he is a lovely guy.

“He can play six positions - holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, (left) winger, striker, false nine, the other winger - and can play everywhere. He is so smart, so intuitive, so intelligent.

“He’s a player who knows exactly what is going on every single action of the game and the right decision has been made. He does it.

“That’s why he is a player like he has done. He has played the games he played at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, Brighton - one of the toughest games of the season is Brighton away - and Leicester.

“Always he played at a level that is: ‘Wow’. Hopefully he can be fit, hungry and competitive to continue to give us what he is doing.”

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:39
Man City vs Everton

Manchester City could go successive home league fixtures without scoring for the first time in 11 years. A team managed by Pep Guardiola has never failed to net in consecutive top-flight home matches.

City have registered 221 sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any club.

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:35
Ilkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory

Ilkay Gundogan described Manchester City’s derby victory over Manchester United as fun and enjoyable but now wants to see its intensity matched consistently.

The champions were dominant in all departments as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford just before the international break.

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:30
Man City vs Everton

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games with two draws and three defeats.

It is their longest sequence without a win since a six-game streak under Sam Allardyce in January 2018.

The Toffees have lost three of their last six Premier League away matches, following a run of one defeat in the previous 14.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:27
Richarlison talks Manchester City

Everton forward Richarlison believes his side can earn a positive result against Manchester City today despite facing the Premier League champions with a number of influential players missing.

Writing for Evertonfc.com Richarlison outlined his thoughts on today’s game and hopes his team can impose themselves on the game and hopefully cause City problems. He said:

We are preparing to face, in my opinion, the best team in the country on Sunday.

“But our performance against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break generated belief and we can gain momentum with a positive result at Manchester City.

“We were frustrated not to turn one point into three against Spurs – we showed a different attitude and with a break of the ball or different refereeing decision could have won – but the most important thing was to draw a line under a difficult spell.

“The fact we are still missing some influential players makes going to Manchester City even more complicated but, I completely agree with the manager, we have to find ways of winning matches without those players. We have shown in some games that it is possible and, even though the squad is small, there is enough quality to manage this situation.

“Manchester City are such a fluid, attacking team, with a solid defensive base. They have won three of the past four Premier League titles and were Champions League finalists in May.

“We know what we are up against, then, but we also know what we have in our dressing room. The idea is to have the same mentality as against Spurs, to stand up for ourselves and impose our rhythm on the game.”

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:24
Man City vs Everton

Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was a fourth at home in the Premier League in 2021. City only lost five home games in the entirety of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

City have failed to score in three of their 11 Premier League matches, matching their total goalless tally from 38 games last season.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:18
‘Cancelo can be our Lahm’ says Guardiola

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, says that Joao Cancelo can emulate Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm if he continues to impress at left-back for City.

Regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, Lahm won 113 caps for his country during a glittering career and Guardiola believes Cancelo has similar attributes to the versatile German. He said:

“We didn’t have a proper left-back and Cancelo like Danilo can play on both sides. We were lucky [Oleksandr] Zinchenko and [Fabian] Delph adapted well there. Joao [Cancelo] can play both sides without a problem.

“He can use both legs perfectly. His natural position is right but he is adapting very well on the left now. When one player arrives from another culture, he needs time to adapt, even myself needed time. The way we wanted to play, he needed time. Sometimes you are patient, sometimes not.

“But Joao since he arrived he played good but he has one huge quality - he loves playing football! When you find a player like that, like Riyad [Mahrez], Phil [Foden] is like this - you have a diamond in your hands.

“Most players like football but these three players I mentioned are like little boys playing in the street or in school. This is great. That is why Joao is consistent in his game.

“Like now he plays like Philip [Lahm] did in Bayern when we were together. Philipp Lahm is the best player I’ve ever seen in my entire life at being a full-back moving inside. But Joao, like Dani Alves has the quality.”

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:15
Man City vs Everton: Team changes

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City starting XI that cruised to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United last time out. Aymeric Laporte replaces Ruben Dias to partner John Stones at centre-back, Kevin De Bruyne is out of the squad and Gabriel Jesus dropped to the bench. In their places come Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

Rafa Benitez names an unchanged starting XI to the Everton side that drew 0-0 with Tottenham before the international break.

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:09
Man City vs Everton: Line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Palmer, Sterling, Foden

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Digne, Godfrey, Delph, Allan, Townsend, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Michael Jones21 November 2021 13:00
Man City vs Everton

Everton have won only one of the last 16 Premier League meetings between these two sides.

It was a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in January 2017 and that defeat remains Pep Guardiola’s biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.

The Toffees are also winless in 11 away fixtures versus Manchester City in all competitions with four draws and seven defeats.

It seems they’re due a win. Can they upset City today? Team news will be out imminently...

Michael Jones21 November 2021 12:56

