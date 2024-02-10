✕ Close Pep Guardiola Challenges Real Madrid To Make An Offer On Erling Haaland Original Video M247117

Man City eye top spot in the Premier League when they take on Everton in the Saturday lunchtime fixture.

Pep Guardiola has warned his side to be ready for the Toffees, who fought back to snatch a point against Tottenham last week.

Phil Foden produced a scintillating hat-trick on Monday as City eased past Brentford to send a message to title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Everton took a point away from the Etihad last season, thanks to a Demarai Gray strike, but any result here will be a bonus in their battle to beat the drop.

