Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707561094

Man City v Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live score and goal updates as Pep Guardiola’s side attempt to replace Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with victory at the Etihad Stadium

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 10 February 2024 10:31
Comments
Close
Pep Guardiola Challenges Real Madrid To Make An Offer On Erling Haaland Original Video M247117

Man City eye top spot in the Premier League when they take on Everton in the Saturday lunchtime fixture.

Pep Guardiola has warned his side to be ready for the Toffees, who fought back to snatch a point against Tottenham last week.

Phil Foden produced a scintillating hat-trick on Monday as City eased past Brentford to send a message to title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Everton took a point away from the Etihad last season, thanks to a Demarai Gray strike, but any result here will be a bonus in their battle to beat the drop.

Follow all the build-up and breaking team news below plus check out the latest football betting odds and tips for the match here.

Recommended

1707560447

Manchester City vs Everton

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League’s early Saturday kick off between Manchester City and Everton.

A win would see Manchester City move top of the table, at least until Liverpool’s 3pm match against Burnley.

Sonia Twigg10 February 2024 10:20
1707499003

Pep Guardiola warns Man City ‘to be ready’ for lunchtime clash with Everton

Pep Guardiola has brushed off talk of his Manchester City side returning to the top of the Premier League as they prepare to host struggling Everton.

The champions can take over at the summit – for a few hours at least – if they beat the Toffees in their Saturday lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet after having difficulties against the Merseysiders in the past – Everton claimed a 1-1 draw in Manchester last season – the City manager is taking nothing for granted.

Guardiola said: “We have to continue like we have done for many years. I said when our results were not good that our level was more than decent, we were playing good.

Pep Guardiola warns Man City ‘to be ready’ for lunchtime clash with Everton

The hosts can go top of the table, at least temporarily, with a win

Jack Rathborn9 February 2024 17:16

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in