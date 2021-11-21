Manchester City host Everton this weekend with the two teams in contrasting form before the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s team are second in the Premier League table after their all-too-comfortable win in the local derby against United, while the Toffees are down in 11th after going five without a win.

Both sides are without a number of players to injuries, suspensions and other absences, but the expectation will be on City’s greater squad depth to still see them earn a positive result.

Rafael Benitez’s team have only won once away from home in the league this term and face a big challenge to improve on that this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 21 November at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres is the only long-term injury concern for Man City, but Kevin de Bruyne is out after testing positive for Covid. Guardiola has also said Jack Grealish is unlikely to feature, but Aymeric Laporte is back from suspension and Phil Foden should be fit to play too.

Everton are without a host of players who would normally start, including the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and centre-back Yerry Mina. Mason Holgate is also suspended and central pair Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are also out.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison

Odds

City 1/5

Draw 15/2

Everton 18/1

Prediction

Manchester City to run roughshod over an Everton side still lacking consistency. City 3-0 Everton.