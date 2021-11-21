Manchester City are hoping Phil Foden will be fit to play as they host Everton this weekend, looking to keep pace at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side comfortably beat Man United before the international break to move into second place, with just one defeat to their name since the opening day of the campaign.

Everton are struggling for consistency this term and after a good start to the campaign, they have recently gone five without a win and have dropped into the bottom half of the table.

Rafael Benitez is still having to cope without a number of regular starters who are sidelined and the absence of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to affect the Toffees who have only scored four goals in their last five.

When is the match

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 21 November at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres is the only long-term injury concern for Man City, but Kevin de Bruyne is out after testing positive for Covid. Guardiola has also said Jack Grealish is unlikely to feature, but Aymeric Laporte is back from suspension and Phil Foden should be fit to play too.

Everton are without a host of players who would normally start, including the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and centre-back Yerry Mina. Mason Holgate is also suspended and central pair Tom Davies and Andre Gomes are also out.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison

Odds

City 1/5

Draw 15/2

Everton 18/1

Prediction

Manchester City to run roughshod over an Everton side still lacking consistency. City 3-0 Everton.