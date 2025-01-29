Fire rages outside Man City stadium ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An area outside the Etihad Stadium was evacuated after a merchandise stand caught fire ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League game against Club Brugge.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6pm, close to where Pep Guardiola’s City team had been due to enter the stadium at around 6.30pm.

Supporters had gathered in the area for a pre-match entertainment show which included on-stage interviews with January signings Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

The show had already begun with women’s players Rebecca Knaak and Aemu Oyama on stage at the time of the fire.

The event was suspended as flames took hold of the stand and stewards moved fans away before fire services arrived on the scene.

The area was quickly evacuated by stewards and security staff and a fire engine was on the scene within minutes. The fire soon appeared to be brought under control.

It was announced at 6.22pm that the stadium was open and fans could enter but three entrance gates inside the cordoned-off area close to the scene of the fire were still closed.

The fire blazed outside the Etihad Stadium ( AP )

The remainder of the pre-match show was cancelled.

A club statement read: “Manchester City FC can confirm that there has been a fire in one of the outside merchandise kiosks, located near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand.

“Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished.

“The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival.

“All entrances are open, and fans can move around the Etihad Stadium as per usual. Thank you for your cooperation.

“We can confirm that tonight’s match will kick off at 8pm as originally planned. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Etihad Stadium for tonight’s match.”